6 Chilled-Out Beauty Finds
For an Invigorating Lather
Give your shower a blast of mint: Suds up with Suave Professionals Rosemary Mint Shampoo and Conditioner. The botanicals energize the scalp and leave hair soft and shiny.
To buy: $2 each at drugstores.
For a Tingling Wash
Biore Blemish Fighting Ice Cleanser cools skin with menthol, eucalyptus, and lavender. Salicylic acid helps clear up blemishes and blackheads while fending off future breakouts.
To buy: $6, drugstore.com.
For Soothed Soles
Pedicure Mask by OPI revives tired feet with menthol, cucumber, and green tea. Let it sink in for five minutes, then rinse: Shea butter and avocado oil soften and hydrate skin.
To buy: $13, opi.com for stores.
For Alert Eyes
The metal-tipped applicator of Laura Geller Banish N Brighten Concealing Luminizer feels cold on contact, reducing puffiness quickly, while its sheer camouflaging formula (with fruit and flower extracts) hides dark circles.
To buy: $22, qvc.com.
For Icy Lips
Too Faced Glamour Gloss refreshes lips (and breath) in just one swipe, thanks to its key ingredient: mint. It also keeps skin soft with hydrating jojoba and avocado oils. Available in 12 shades.
To buy: $19, toofaced.com.
For On-the-Go Freshness
Mist on The Body Shop Vitamin C Energizing Face Spritz to perk up skin with berry extracts rich in vitamin C. The perfect size for your gym bag or purse.
To buy: $18, thebodyshop-usa.com.
