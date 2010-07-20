6 Chilled-Out Beauty Finds

By Sarah DiGiulio
Updated August 29, 2014
Suave
Keep your cool with products made to fight summer’s worst heat.
For an Invigorating Lather

Suave

Give your shower a blast of mint: Suds up with Suave Professionals Rosemary Mint Shampoo and Conditioner. The botanicals energize the scalp and leave hair soft and shiny.

To buy: $2 each at drugstores.

For a Tingling Wash

drugstore.com

Biore Blemish Fighting Ice Cleanser cools skin with menthol, eucalyptus, and lavender. Salicylic acid helps clear up blemishes and blackheads while fending off future breakouts.

To buy: $6, drugstore.com.

For Soothed Soles

Opi

Pedicure Mask by OPI revives tired feet with menthol, cucumber, and green tea. Let it sink in for five minutes, then rinse: Shea butter and avocado oil soften and hydrate skin.

To buy: $13, opi.com for stores.

For Alert Eyes

QVC

The metal-tipped applicator of Laura Geller Banish N Brighten Concealing Luminizer feels cold on contact, reducing puffiness quickly, while its sheer camouflaging formula (with fruit and flower extracts) hides dark circles.

To buy: $22, qvc.com.

For Icy Lips

Too Faced

Too Faced Glamour Gloss refreshes lips (and breath) in just one swipe, thanks to its key ingredient: mint. It also keeps skin soft with hydrating jojoba and avocado oils. Available in 12 shades.

To buy: $19, toofaced.com.

For On-the-Go Freshness

The Body Shop

Mist on The Body Shop Vitamin C Energizing Face Spritz to perk up skin with berry extracts rich in vitamin C. The perfect size for your gym bag or purse.

To buy: $18, thebodyshop-usa.com.

