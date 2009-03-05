Real Skin Soothers
Clinique Comfort on Call
When skin gets dry and dusty-looking, it’s more susceptible to redness and discomfort. This rich balm, which is free of all possible irritants, strengthens your skin’s barrier and hydrates it with natural fruit extracts.
To buy: $70, amazon.com.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser
- If your skin is parched or plain sensitive, use a creamy cleanser to wash your face (in lieu of drying foam washes or scrubs). This mild lotion formula removes makeup and dirt, while moisturizing skin.
- To buy: $24, amazon.com.
Avene Thermal Spring Water
When skin is dehydrated, cracked, or just crying out for moisture, mist it with this feather-light spray. It contains thermal spring water to soothe and saturate it with moisture.
To buy: $18, drugstore.com.
Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash
The company’s oatmeal bath soak has been calming dry, angry skin for nearly 60 years. This mild body wash, a more recent incarnation, contains the same soothing oatmeal extracts, plus other emollients to alleviate itchiness while you shower.
To buy: $7, at drugstores.
L’Occitane 100% Shea Butter
This little tin, packed with naturally rich shea butter, can have a big impact on dryness. Apply it to lips, hands, feet, elbows, or any place you hit a rough patch.
To buy: $12, loccitane.com.
Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream to Go
Keep a tiny tube of this emollient-packed cream in your purse. It contains glycerin, vitamin E, and camphor to go to work on serious dryness. It hydrates frequently washed hands and even tackles tough calluses on feet.
To buy: $16, sephora.com.
Molton Brown Eye-Rescue Ultracool
- This unique cream-gel formula deflates puffy eyes with calming marine extracts and starflower. Its gentle formula hydrates skin and smoothes the appearance of fine lines.
- To buy: $42, 866-933-2344.
