Real Simple's Top 20 Beauty Products

Shown from left to right:



Matrix Biolage Ultra-Hydrating Balm, $17.50

Colored or chronically dry hair is parched, and this daily conditioner is like a tall drink of water, giving the intense hydration that you usually get only from deep conditioners. Plus, it won't weigh hair down.

To buy: drugstore.com.



Creme de la Mer, $130

You could buy a wheelbarrow full of cheap creams for what an ounce of this one costs, but it's worth the price. With sea kelp, calcium, vitamin B12, and citrus oils, it melts into skin, hydrating and softening. What's more, it soothes dryness and irritation.

To buy: cremedelamer.com.



Fekkai Coiff Oceanique Tousled Wave Spray, $23

This volumizer is a styling chameleon. You can use it to set a very done hairdo, like a chignon, or apply it to damp hair to bring out soft, natural, beachy waves.

To buy: sephora.com.



Three Custom Color Specialists Creme to Powder Blush, $22.50

Real Simple beauty editors don't have naturally glowing skin. We just fake it with this. Apply any of the 13 shades to your cheeks and you'll look as if you just walked out of yoga class.

To buy: threecustom.com.



Cover Girl LashExact Mascara, $8

"This mascara doesn't clump" is like "The check is in the mail"―often said, rarely true. But it is true in this case. The rubber brush maintains its shape, so the formula goes on smooth and blob-free every time.

To buy: At drugstores.



Note: Some items may no longer be available at these prices.