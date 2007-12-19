Real Simple's Top 20 Beauty Products
5 Great Makeup Choices
Maybelline New York Great Lash Clear Mascara, $5
Technically it's a clear mascara, but we love it because it's also a long-lasting unruly-brow tamer. Of course, you can use it to make lashes look naturally glossy, too.
To buy: At drugstores.
Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Curl Creme, $27
If your morning involves a cocktail of gel, serum, and cream to help you achieve defined, shiny curls, this will streamline things. It offers hold, frizz control, and separation in one bottle.
To buy: bumbleandbumble.com.
Benefit Creaseless Cream Shadow/Liner, $19
This powdery cream goes on smooth (no flecks on your cheeks), isn't sticky, and―best of all―doesn't crease. We love it because you can apply a little for daytime or layer away to go dramatic at night.
To buy: benefitcosmetics.com.
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact, $38
The fear of Kewpie-doll cheeks scares many women away from blush. But this compact renders cheek color foolproof. Five shimmery shades are subtle and make skin look healthy.
To buy: bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
C.O. Bigelow Mentha Lip Tint, $7.50
It makes lips shiny and keeps them moisturized. But the big benefit is that it seems to freshen breath, too, thanks to peppermint oil in the formulation. The easy-to-apply tint (just squeeze the tube) comes in three shades.
To buy: bbw.com.
5 Hair, Eye, and Moisturizer Products
Matrix Biolage Ultra-Hydrating Balm, $17.50
Colored or chronically dry hair is parched, and this daily conditioner is like a tall drink of water, giving the intense hydration that you usually get only from deep conditioners. Plus, it won't weigh hair down.
To buy: drugstore.com.
Creme de la Mer, $130
You could buy a wheelbarrow full of cheap creams for what an ounce of this one costs, but it's worth the price. With sea kelp, calcium, vitamin B12, and citrus oils, it melts into skin, hydrating and softening. What's more, it soothes dryness and irritation.
To buy: cremedelamer.com.
Fekkai Coiff Oceanique Tousled Wave Spray, $23
This volumizer is a styling chameleon. You can use it to set a very done hairdo, like a chignon, or apply it to damp hair to bring out soft, natural, beachy waves.
To buy: sephora.com.
Three Custom Color Specialists Creme to Powder Blush, $22.50
Real Simple beauty editors don't have naturally glowing skin. We just fake it with this. Apply any of the 13 shades to your cheeks and you'll look as if you just walked out of yoga class.
To buy: threecustom.com.
Cover Girl LashExact Mascara, $8
"This mascara doesn't clump" is like "The check is in the mail"―often said, rarely true. But it is true in this case. The rubber brush maintains its shape, so the formula goes on smooth and blob-free every time.
To buy: At drugstores.
Foundation, Gloss, Concealer, Hair, and Eye Picks
Chanel Teint Innocence Naturally Luminous Fluid Makeup SPF 12, $47
This foundation offers the complete package: It has a light, noncakey feel on the skin, a little shimmer to make your face glow, easy blendability, and SPF 12 built right in.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com.
Shu Uemura Gloss Unlimited, $22
Most lip glosses are either light as air but too sheer, or highly pigmented but so sticky your hair gets glued to your lips. Not this one: The formula gives soft, noticeable color and stays put without stickiness.
To buy: shuuemura.com.
Ted Gibson Daily Cleanse Shampoo and Daily Nourish Conditioner, $16.80 each
Real Simple beauty editors can't quite explain this, but after we apply this combo in the shower, our hair looks as if celebrity stylist Ted Gibson used his very own hands to style it.
To buy: sephora.com.
Yves Saint Laurent Touch Eclat, $40
David Blaine has nothing on this concealer/corrector/highlighter. It works like a magic wand to cover dark circles, erase makeup mistakes, and brighten sallow-looking skin. Just click the pen and apply.
To buy: nordstrom.com.
Prevage Eye Anti-Aging Moisturizing Treatment, $98
Eye creams tend to be greasy and thick―except this one. It has a light texture (so it's great under makeup), minimizes little lines, and makes skin look almost matte. Plus, it's gentle on sensitive skin near the eyes.
To buy: At select Macy's.
Body Lotion and Wash, Mineral Powder, Hair Serum, and Nail Oil
Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer, $38
One Real Simple beauty editor swears that this is the perfect body lotion. Oil-free and silky (not greasy), it is absorbed instantly, so you can dress right away. And the light citrus scent won't compete with your perfume. To buy: malinandgoetz.com.
Mac Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish Natural, $25
If you hate getting foundation on your fingers in the morning, mineral powder is a good alternative. This one goes on light (but still covers dark spots and redness) and comes in a portable compact.
To buy: maccosmetics.com.
Neutrogena Comforting Butter Body Wash, $7
The same old bar soap can get boring ― or, worse, dry out skin. This edible-smelling shower cream moisturizes as you wash and still rinses completely clean.
To buy: At drugstores.
Scruples White Tea Magical Serum, $20
Toss your leave-in conditioner, heat protectant, and shine enhancer and replace them with this. It protects damp hair from heat, and applied to dry hair, it defrizzes and adds shine.
To buy: amazon.com.
Creative Nail Design Solar Oil, $8
Can't find time for a manicure? Cheat with this mix of jojoba, vitamin E, and sweet-almond oils. Apply a drop to the base of each nail, rub in, and―voila!―nails look healthy and cuticles stay flake-free all day.
To buy: discountbeautycenter.com.
