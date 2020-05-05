Dealing With Quarantine Skin? Here’s Why—and What You Can Do to Fix It

The problem: The sun has a bad rap when it comes to skincare, and we all slather on layers of SPF in order to protect ourselves from its harmful rays. This is absolutely a practice that you should be following, but we have to give sunlight a bit of credit. Our skin needs our daily dose of vitamin D (which the sun so generously provides) to repair and rebuild our skin. Since we’re all inside more than normal, our skin is taking a toll.

The solution: Try to get some fresh air outside whenever possible (while still practicing social distancing!). This can mean taking a walk outside, getting some gardening done, or even just standing out on your balcony for a few minutes. Eating right can also help, adds Dr. Nussbaum: “As long as you’re eating a variety of fruits and vegetables and maintaining a well-balanced diet, your vitamin D levels should stay within normal limits. If you do suspect a vitamin D deficiency, always inquire with your primary physician before starting supplements.”