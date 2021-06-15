What You Need to Know About the New Study on Toxic Chemicals in Makeup

PFAS can be linked to a number of health issues

Studies have found that exposure to PFAS chemicals can lead to an array of health issues. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says that exposure can impair the immune system, and studies have linked it with increased cholesterol levels, and increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer, and risk of developing high blood pressure or preeclampsia in pregnancy.

"PFAS are notorious for how toxic they are at small doses," says David Andrews, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, an organization that researches and brings environmental issues in consumer products to light. "It's best to eliminate and reduce exposure as much as possible."