As a Midwestern gal, I’m welcoming summer’s warm temperatures and shortened office hours just as much as the next person—but I do have winter’s frigidity to thank for one thing.

In the colder months, my discovery of Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Cloud Cream ($52; sephora.com) saved my skin. I introduced it to my skincare routine when the thickest of moisturizers couldn’t penetrate the dry patches around my nose and chin. (Thanks, arctic winds!) Now, this dreamy, hyaluronic acid-rich formula lives on my counter year-round.

A favorite of Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford, it’s “a concentrated 30 percent hyaluronic acid cream that transforms atmospheric vapor into fresh, pure water,” leaving your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours. If you didn’t know, hyaluronic acid retains up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the air, and this cream packs three molecular forms of it to ensure the deepest possible hydration for your skin. It also contains moisture-trapping ceramides and anti-aging elderberry. I’ve never put it to the 72-hour test, but I wake up glowing and hydrated after applying it before bed every night. Let’s be honest, if it’s good enough for Lily van der Woodsen, it’s perfect for me.

The cream’s simple promises and trendy gel texture may make it seem comparable to other night creams, but let this be your official warning that it’s not (at least for me). In an effort to save a buck, I recently tried to replace it with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost gel-cream for extra-dry skin and, after one use, I woke up with sandpaper-like dry patches on my forehead and chin. Never again.