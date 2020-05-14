Peter Thomas Roth Sold Over 10,000 Bottles of This Anti-Aging Eye Cream in a Week—and It’s on Major Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It usually costs $200, but you can get a bottle for just $40 for a limited time.

If you’re on the hunt for a new anti-aging product to add to your routine but aren’t sure where to look, we’ve got you covered. Popular skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth just majorly discounted its wrinkle-reducing eye cream, so you can save $160 on it for a limited time.

Normally priced at $200, this Un-Wrinkle eye treatment is currently on sale for 80 percent off when you use the code SUPEREYE at checkout. With the discount, you’ll get a double-sized bottle of the concentrated eye cream for just $40. The smaller .5 ounce bottles usually go for $100 each, but the one that’s discounted costs even less than that for a full ounce.

Peter Thomas Roth’s eye cream is packed with tons of anti-aging ingredients to nourish and repair your skin. It’s formulated with six peptides and neuropeptides that will reduce the appearance of wrinkles, while antioxidants like vitamins A and E will help reverse skin damage. Plus, the formula contains moisturizing hyaluronic acid to increase overall hydration on the delicate skin near your eyes.

And the product really works: In a four-week study, 91 percent of participants said their skin looked soft and smooth after using this eye cream, according to the brand. Just apply it twice a day for at least 28 days (don’t forget to keep using it!), and you’ll notice fewer wrinkles and fine lines around your eyes. And since it’s ophthalmologist-tested, it’s safe for people who wear contacts or have sensitive eyes, too.

But if you want in on this major deal, you’ll have to act fast. The sale on Peter Thomas Roth’s anti-aging eye cream ends this Sunday, May 17, so add it to your cart now to score the double-sized bottle for 80 percent off.

