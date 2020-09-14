This ‘Glass Skin’ Serum Is So Good, One Bottle Is Sold Every 3 Minutes

Finding a serum that actually delivers on its claim to correct a multitude of skin issues can be rare. If you’ve been hit with a wave of disappointing products, it may be time to turn to the recommendations of others to discover your next winning formula. You won’t have to look hard to find it either—hundreds of Ulta shoppers are standing by this one serum for its ability to tackle an umbrella of skin concerns.
If a 25,000-person waitlist on the brand’s website is any indication, the Peach and Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum is a winner. Reviewers say that it immediately gives the skin a filter-like appearance by filling in pores and adding a soft, luminous glow across the entire face. Beyond acting like a primer for your makeup, the serum can be applied morning and night to combat dullness, uneven texture, redness, wrinkles, and inflammation.
The fast-absorbing serum leaves skin feeling hydrated, nourished, and firmer over time thanks to its powerhouse list of ingredients. Peach extract brings a dose of vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids to keep skin plump, while niacinamide calms stressed skin. Asian mountain yam extract soothes any dry, flaky patches, and when paired with hyaluronic acid, provides a surge of moisture. The formula is suitable for mature skin types thanks to both centella asiatica extract and peptides that each encourage the regrowth of collagen and restore a youthful glow.
To buy: $27 (was $39); ulta.com
Many Ulta shoppers with sensitive skin say the serum can be applied regularly without breakouts. Its lightweight gel texture doesn’t clog up oily skin either, so it’s a viable option for many different skin types.
“I started getting breakouts and irritation from wearing a face mask for 8 hours a day at work,” wrote one reviewer. “After hearing a lot about this product, I've purchased the full size, and use it every morning and evening. My pores are smaller and my skin is much more smooth and soft. I have very sensitive skin and this caused no weird reaction. I believe it also helped my skin tremendously as far as ‘maskne’ goes.”
“I have really bad eczema and dermatitis on my face, so I'm always a little wary to try new products,” said another. “This serum feels so good on my skin, sometimes I forget to put on my moisturizer because it's so hydrating. It really gave me the skin texture that I wanted within two to three weeks. A little goes a long way!”
According to the brand, one bottle of the serum is bought every few minutes worldwide, so you can trust that it’s really that good. Grab one for yourself while it's on sale for $27 at Ulta.