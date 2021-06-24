This Retinol Eye Stick Gave Shoppers a 'Sudden Reduction' in Fine Lines

Packaged in a lipstick-like tube, Peace Out Skincare's Retinol Eye Stick has a balm-like texture that can be applied directly to the undereye area to target dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. Reviewers say it's easy to use: "I can definitely see a difference in my fine lines and brighter under eyes. Love that you can just swipe it under your eyes. Very low maintenance and effective," wrote one, while another added, "I have hereditary dark circles and this is the only eye cream I found that helped diminish them significantly. Not to mention it's super hydrating. Love it."