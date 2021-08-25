My Pimples Are No Match for This Lightweight and Soothing Moisturizer That Calms Itchy Skin

Putting on moisturizer can be a scary step for people dealing with acne. The concept seems contradictory: If your skin is already oily, greasy, and prone to extra sebum production, why put on more creams and oils? But dermatologists have long explained that the opposite is true: Keeping skin hydrated will actually help calm skin and counteract the drying effect of acne treatment products. In fact, overly drying out skin can actually lead to breakouts. That's why finding the right balancing moisturizer for easily irritated pimple-prone skin is key—and Peace Out Skincare's new Repairing Moisturizer is just the thing.