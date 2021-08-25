My Pimples Are No Match for This Lightweight and Soothing Moisturizer That Calms Itchy Skin
Putting on moisturizer can be a scary step for people dealing with acne. The concept seems contradictory: If your skin is already oily, greasy, and prone to extra sebum production, why put on more creams and oils? But dermatologists have long explained that the opposite is true: Keeping skin hydrated will actually help calm skin and counteract the drying effect of acne treatment products. In fact, overly drying out skin can actually lead to breakouts. That's why finding the right balancing moisturizer for easily irritated pimple-prone skin is key—and Peace Out Skincare's new Repairing Moisturizer is just the thing.
Since I've struggled with pimples and inflamed skin for years, I wanted to test out Peace Out's Repairing Moisturizer because it's made with my favorite skincare ingredients that fight these conditions, such as the buzzy bakuchiol that acts as an antioxidant for evening out skin tone and reducing hyperpigmentation, a ceramide complex that locks in moisture and protects your skin's barrier, and rosehip oil, one of my preferred "dry" oils that doesn't clog pores.
After testing out the Repairing Moisturizer for weeks, it has brightened my skin, left it less itchy in the morning, and calmed my acne-prone face. I can't stand greasy, sticky moisturizers that leave my skin feeling like a slab of marinated meat during the summertime, and Peace Out's is just the opposite: It's so hydrating that my skin doesn't feel tight after I wash it and instantly melts so that I barely remember having put it on at all.
Also unlike other moisturizers, it doesn't call for the usual absorption period that forces you to wait for the streaky lines of cream to sink into your skin. The Repairing Moisturizer leaves my face super soft within minutes after I slather it on, and it's made without alcohol so it doesn't dry out or inflame my skin.
Since Peace Out Skincare is already loved by skincare-obsessives (myself included) for its anti-aging products that are sensitive skin-friendly, I expected that the Repairing Moisturizer would be a winner—and it truly is. I have a sneaky feeling that it'll become Peace Out's next best-seller, so shop it now before it does.