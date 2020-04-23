These $28 Anti-Wrinkle Retinol and Vitamin C Patches Firm and Smooth Skin

Image zoom sephora.com

If you’ve exhausted the anti-aging products in your regimen, why not try something a little different? Peace Out, a popular brand that makes skincare “stickers” that target anything from dark spots to blemishes—the Acne Healing Dots have racked up over 110,000 “hearts” from Sephora shoppers—has something compatible with mature skin, too.

The Microneedling Anti-Wrinkle Patches are self-dissolving adhesive patches infused with potent ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and peptides to increase collagen production while smoothing out deepening lines around the forehead, mouth, and eyes. Each small but mighty patch carries 450 microneedles that pave the way for those age-fighting ingredients to penetrate deeply into the skin, simultaneously brightening and minimizing uneven texture.

RELATED: This $46 Serum Provides Skincare, Coverage, and SPF All in One Bottle

The wrinkle-fighting patches can be used on all skin types and work best when applied to clean, dry skin. Apply before bed to let the ingredients work their magic overnight, or leave on for at least six hours during any day spent at home. Since these can be placed wherever on the face, it’s easy to target particular areas that may need a little extra help.

“I’m addicted to these,” one Sephora shopper gushed. “I didn’t believe they could actually work, but lo and behold, using these one to two times per week has actually really helped soften this one crease that was driving me crazy. I always have some of these in my drawer!”

“I used these to try and combat my baby 11’s between my eyes (cheaper than Botox!), and I have really been impressed,” wrote another. “I’ve used one box and definitely felt like it softened the appearance of those lines. We’re living in stressful times but I can‘t have that showing on my face.”

Join the other 32,000 Sephora customers who have given the Microneedling Anti-Wrinkle Patches a “heart” and grab a box of six age-fighting stickers. They normally go for $28, but with the bi-annual Beauty Insider sale in full swing, you can get them for up to 20 percent less depending on your membership level—just use code SPRINGSALE at checkout.

Image zoom sephora.com

To buy: $28; sephora.com.