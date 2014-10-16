Sponsored by Olay Total Effects: Timeless Holiday Beauty Tips
Grace Atwood
Holiday Beauty Tip: “This time of year, I barely sit down—and it takes its toll. Olay Total Effects Refreshing Citrus Face Scrub perks my skin right up, and never dries it out.”
For more information, please visit olay.com.
Grace Atwood
Holiday Fashion Tip: “When in doubt, a statement necklace, a classic black pump, and a red-orange lip always get me out the door.”
Tonya Staab
Holiday Beauty Tip: “Nothing puts me in a party mood like delicate lace and a sultry, shimmering eye. Olay Total Effects Eye Brightening CC Cream creates the perfect canvas”
For more information, please visit olay.com.
Tonya Staab
Holiday Fashion Tip: I’m a romantic, and I love clothes and accessories with a bohemian vibe, but when I pull it together, it needs to read of-the-moment.”
Debbi OShea
Holiday Beauty Tip: I love fashion, but my skin is my most important asset. Total Effects Night-Firming Treatment works wonders while I sleep, so I wake up with younger-looking skin every morning.
For more information, please visit olay.com.
Debbi OShea
Holiday Fashion Tip: For the holidays, there’s something unexpected and elegant about winter white. Add dramatic lashes, and you’re good to go.
All 3 bloggers
Timeless holiday beauties!