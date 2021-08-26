I Tested These Anti-Aging Retinol Creams for a Full Year—and They're Responsible for My Glowing Skin

Given retinol's reputation for being irritating, I worried that my sensitive skin would become red, dry, and flaky, similar to my experience with the painful retinoids from my dermatologist. My hope was that this line would live up to the hype and praise it received from friends, influencers, and thousands of reviewers who all love its lightweight feel, effectiveness, and affordable price point. And surprisingly, it did: This array proved to be gentle enough for my skin thanks to the hydrating peptides and niacinamide that both combat the dryness most people experience with retinol.