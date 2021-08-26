I Tested These Anti-Aging Retinol Creams for a Full Year—and They're Responsible for My Glowing Skin
You might think that a sentimental gift or some pricey luxury item would be the present that delights family members the most, but it turns out, my clan loves some good skincare.
After receiving compliments galore about my clearer, more glowy skin from my parents, uncles, and grandparents, I was inspired to pass on my favorite Olay retinol skincare goodies for Christmas. To my surprise, the creams and serums, which are currently on sale, were a huge hit. Even the men in my family raved about the anti-aging moisturizers.
Prior to gifting the nighttime serum, nighttime facial moisturizer, and eye cream, I incorporated the three into my routine for several months. My oily, acne-prone skin, that's also afflicted by eczema and sunspots, cleared up after about a month of everyday use and I've been mostly blemish-free ever since. I've since paired down my routine and I apply just the now-$33 nighttime serum once a day. And I no longer need to use any of the harsh topicals my doctor prescribed, either.
Given retinol's reputation for being irritating, I worried that my sensitive skin would become red, dry, and flaky, similar to my experience with the painful retinoids from my dermatologist. My hope was that this line would live up to the hype and praise it received from friends, influencers, and thousands of reviewers who all love its lightweight feel, effectiveness, and affordable price point. And surprisingly, it did: This array proved to be gentle enough for my skin thanks to the hydrating peptides and niacinamide that both combat the dryness most people experience with retinol.
The versatile formulas helped my relatives, too. My mom, who's mostly concerned with dryness, dullness, and fine lines, loved the smoother, dewy way her skin looked. And my uncle, who suffers from sun damage across his face and neck, was impressed by how much his uneven skin and spots improved with the "awesome" nighttime moisturizer.
Thousands of shoppers have also praised these gentle remedies, which are designed for normal, oily, and dry-combination skin types. "I've seen tremendous and very noticeable results on my neck and facial skin since adding this product to my nightly routine," one reviewer wrote about the nighttime moisturizer. "I've used other brands [at] several different price points, and Olay definitely out performs them. As with most retinol, it can cause a bit of sensitivity, but it wasn't as noticeable as other products I've tried. I will definitely be buying this and continuing to use [it]."
Unlike some other products that claim to work fast, these complexes take some time. While my mother's dry skin was almost immediately more hydrated, mine needed a full month before it started to show improvement. And knowing that retinol can make you more sensitive to the sun, I've been slathering on my favorite SPF more than ever.
My family has already requested replenishments for the holidays this year, and while I'll hold off on getting their gifts for now, I'm going to restock my own supply while the Olay line is on sale. Even without a discount, my go-to serum costs less than the prescription I used to get out-of-pocket. Though for clear, healthy skin, I'd be willing to pay much more.