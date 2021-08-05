This $18 Facial Exfoliator Sold Out 7 Times on Amazon, but It's Back Now
The basics of skincare are simple: Cleanse and moisturize. Once you have those down, you might consider incorporating some more specialized products into your routine, like a facial exfoliator to remove dead skin cells. It may sound intimidating, but this skincare step is far from it. You only need to do it a few times a week to reveal brighter, smoother skin, and Amazon shoppers have found a gentle product that won't cost a fortune to get the job done.
Nuria's Defend Gentle Exfoliator costs $18 and has sold out on Amazon a whopping seven times. The secret to its effectiveness is in its vegan, cruelty-free ingredient list, which includes hydrating glycerin, ginkgo biloba extract, and lactic acid.
Ginkgo biloba extract is an exfoliating agent sourced from one of the oldest living tree species in the world with a long history of being used in traditional Chinese medicine. It's since made its way onto the labels of skincare products thanks to its antioxidant-rich properties. Nuria claims it removes dirt, oils, and impurities to manage oily skin and unclog pores, as well as protects skin from the appearance of aging caused by environmental stressors.
Next is lactic acid, which you may associate with sore muscles after a tough workout. It's also a compound found in fruits, vegetables, and plants that falls under the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) umbrella. It's commonly used in skincare products to stimulate the skin's surface, remove dead skin cells, and leave behind a brighter complexion. And that's just what it does in Nuria's exfoliator.
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
The brand recommends customers use the product two to three times a week for the best results. Simply apply it to wet skin and massage the exfoliating formula in, then rinse it off to reveal smoother, brighter skin.
Amazon shoppers give the product 4.5 out of five stars, saying it's gentle but really works.
"I love this stuff," one reviewer wrote. "You can feel your dead skin coming off as soon as you rub it in, and I had zero irritation, just super soft and clean skin."
Even users with sensitive skin found the exfoliator effective, including one Amazon shopper in their 60s who deals with acne. "It's so gentle and really helps with removing all the junk from my face," they said. "So far, my skin is feeling a lot cleaner, and [there's] no tingling or other irritations."
If you're looking for something new to add to your skincare routine, order a bottle of this exfoliator from Amazon before it sells out again.