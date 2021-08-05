This $18 Facial Exfoliator Sold Out 7 Times on Amazon, but It's Back Now

The basics of skincare are simple: Cleanse and moisturize. Once you have those down, you might consider incorporating some more specialized products into your routine, like a facial exfoliator to remove dead skin cells. It may sound intimidating, but this skincare step is far from it. You only need to do it a few times a week to reveal brighter, smoother skin, and Amazon shoppers have found a gentle product that won't cost a fortune to get the job done.