PSA: You Can Score Free Beauty Products at Nordstrom—Here's How

When it comes to shopping for beauty products, there are times to splurge and times to save. There’s no doubt we all love a good bargain drugstore beauty find, but when you’re out of that one high-end product that throws off your beauty routine, sometimes it means splurging on the good stuff. But what if you could stock up on your favorite Bobbi Brown eyeshadow or your must-have Dior mascara at no extra cost? Thanks to more than 100 gift with purchase deals happening right now at Nordstrom, you can. With any eligible beauty purchase, you can check out with some awesome freebies in your cart, too.

While you do have to spend a certain amount to qualify for the gifts, there’s more than 20 cult-favorite skincare and makeup brands that are giving away freebies, including La Mer, Clinique, NARS, Amore Pacific, Urban Decay, and more. So whichever brand is your favorite, you’re bound to find several beauty essentials that are worth getting now for those “Uh-oh” moments when you realized you finished the one product you can’t go a day without it. Plus, the value of the gifts is too good to pass up—if you’ve already come to terms with splurging on your favorites, you might as well make the most of it by scoring extra products at the same time.

And with Nordstrom’s current gifts with purchases program, they’re not just offering a few tiny samples—some of the free gifts include cosmetics cases, multiple deluxe samples, and even full-size products. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite brands that are currently offering free gifts with purchase, but be sure to check out Nordstrom’s full assortment of beauty products that qualify.

Amore Pacific

The deal: Get a cosmetics bag and four deluxe samples (valued at $270) with a $250 purchase.

Our picks: Amore Pacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Masque ($60); Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder ($60)

Aveda

The deal: Receive two deluxe samples (valued at $18) with a $50 purchase.

Our picks: Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo ($17); Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair ($31)

Bobbi Brown

The deal: Receive a full-size Hydrating Face Cream (valued at $60) with a $100 purchase.

Our picks: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner ($27); Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow ($28); Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer ($60)

Clinique

The deal: Get two full-sized products (valued at $50) with a $60 purchase.

Our picks: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion ($28); Clinique Clarifying Lotion ($17); Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator ($21)

Dior

The deal: Receive a cosmetics bag and a two deluxe samples with a $150 purchase.

Our picks: Dior Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation ($62); Dior Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara ($30)

DryBar

The deal: Get three deluxe samples and two Hold Me Hair Clips (valued at $16) with a $50 purchase.

Our picks: DryBar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo ($13); DryBar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush ($145)

Estée Lauder

The deal: Receive four deluxe samples with a $75 purchase.

Our picks: Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme ($55); Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup ($43)

GlamGlow

The deal: With a $50 purchase, receive three deluxe samples.

Our picks: GlamGlow SuperMud Clearing Treatment Mask ($25); GlamGlow GlowStarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer ($49)

La Mer

The deal: Get three deluxe samples (valued at $50) with a $150 purchase.

Our picks: La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ($90); La Mer The Eye Concentrate ($225)

Lancome

The deal: With a $50 purchase, you’ll get four deluxe samples.

Our picks: Lancome Advanced Génifique Serum ($78); Lancome Définicils Lengthening and Defining Mascara ($28); Lancome Tonique Confort Comforting Rehydrating Toner ($52)

StriVectin

The deal: Receive four deluxe samples (valued at $43) with a $65 purchase.

Our picks: StriVectin LineblurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer ($39); StriVectin STAR.light Retinol Night Oil ($99)

Urban Decay

The deal: After any $35 purchase, receive a cosmetics case and Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion and either a full-size eye pencil or a deluxe Troublemaker mascara.

Our picks: Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($13); Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($22)