I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 23 Last-Minute Deals I'm Adding to My Cart From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
As a beauty writer, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the best times of my year. Getting to test hundreds of beauty products means inevitably falling in love with a few. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to restock beauty favorites and secure other new or best-selling products. Since there are hundreds of beauty products on sale, I tested (and found) the best last-minute beauty buys from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you don't miss them before the sale ends on August 9.
I started with the skincare category on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale homepage. There were so many great finds, but I narrowed my list down to this Tata Harper set with some of the brand's best-selling formulations like Resurfacing Mask, which contains BHAs that refine pores and restore the skin's glow. Next, I had to add the Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Set to my cart. The set also includes a full size of the Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream, a cream that hydrates and plumps the skin and has a rich texture that melts into the skin.
The makeup deals are also too good to miss. I snagged a refill of this eyeliner set from Stila, an eyeliner that does not budge. I've worn it while walking through rainstorms, during seasonal allergy attacks, and at a few emotional weddings and the formula has stayed intact for hours. I also like that the applicator doesn't tickle during application, which is typically another smudge-causing culprit. The Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte Shine Lip Set is another favorite. This lip color glides on without drying out the skin and leaving lips feeling tight. The shades are intensely pigmented and only need one swipe over the lips to show.
For haircare, the Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush Set is a lifesaver when drying my thick and curly hair. It cuts my drying time in half. The best part, though, is that the brush doesn't get stuck and matted in my thick curls.
Be sure not to miss the marked down fragrances either. There's a massive selection of designer brands to choose from when it comes to the best scents, but one that's in my cart is the Do Son Eau de Toilette & Hair Mist Set. The fragrance has floral notes of orange blossoms and jasmine. It's not overpowering but is still somehow light and bold simultaneously.
Ahead, shop other last-minute beauty buys that won't last long. Be sure to snag your favorites before the sale ends on August 9.
Best Skincare Deals
- Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Set, $39 ($56 value)
- Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream, $56 (was $85)
- Fresh Face Cleanser Set, $38 ($53 value)
- Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Set, $155 ($268 value)
- NuFACE Full Size FIX Line Smoothing Serum Duo, $49 ($98 value)
- Tata Harper Mix & Mask Set, $78 ($126 value)
- Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Cleanser Set, $74 ($122 value)
Best Makeup Deals
- Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge Set, $35 ($56 value)
- Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner Set, $32 ($40 value)
- Well Be Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths, $20 (was $30)
- Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte Shine Lip Set, $38 ($56 value)
- Trish Mcevoy Full Size Instant Eye Lift & Eye Base Essentials Set, $58 ($81 value)
- Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette, $45 ($87 value)
Best Hair Product and Tool Deals
- Dry Bar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush Set, $150 ($214 value)
- Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set, $35 ($54 value)
- T3 Luxe Brush Set, $67 ($100 value)
- T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer, $99 (was $149)
- Living Proof Full Shampoo, Conditioner & Styling Spray Set, $56 ($88 value)
- Briogeo Healthy Hair Wonders Set, $49 ($77 value)
Best Fragrance Deals
- Nest Bamboo & Grapefruit Diffuser Set, $67 ($100 value)
- Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette & Hair Mist Set, $90 ($125 value)
- Jo Malone London Jumbo Size Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash, $56 ($70 value)
- Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum Set, $150 ($225 value)