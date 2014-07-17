6 Summer-Perfect Nontoxic Nail Polish Colors

By Benice Atufunwa
Updated August 29, 2014
pritinyc.com
Love to paint your nails but hate what’s in the bottle? Skip the harmful ingredients for a greener—but just as beautiful—mani.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Priti NYC 5 Free Nail Polish in Purple Price Tulip

pritinyc.com

Free of the most common toxic ingredients found in nail polishes, this fast-drying wonder contains a UV inhibitor and is available in more than 100 shades.

To buy: $15, pritinyc.com.

Featured July 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour in Royal Baby Blue

londontownusa.com

Vegan and formaldehyde-free, this polish contains vitamins and minerals that heal damaged nails and promote nail health. Beautiful nails through and through? Sign us up!

To buy: $22, londontownusa.com.

3 of 6

Zoya Natural Nail Polish in Rocha

zoya.com

Be prepared to stay with this polish ’til your next mani-pedi appointment do you part: Its special long-wear formula truly lasts on your nails. It’s also camphor- and DBP-free.

To buy: $9, zoya.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

RGB Five Free Nail Color in Dew

rgbcosmetics.com

Don’t sacrifice shine and gorgeous color in order to have a nontoxic nail polish. Get both with this cruelty-free, chip-resistant product.

To buy: $18, rgbcosmetics.com.

5 of 6

Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer in Billie

mischobeauty.com

For a toxin-free high-shine lacquer that delivers sleek, sophisticated color, look no further.

To buy: $18, mischobeauty.com.

6 of 6

Scotch Naturals Premium Nail Lacquer in Atholl Brose

scotchnaturals.com

This water-based formulated polish is available in 45 tantalizing shades—including the effortlessly chic shimmering neutral here.

To buy: $15, scotchnaturals.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Benice Atufunwa