6 Summer-Perfect Nontoxic Nail Polish Colors
Priti NYC 5 Free Nail Polish in Purple Price Tulip
Free of the most common toxic ingredients found in nail polishes, this fast-drying wonder contains a UV inhibitor and is available in more than 100 shades.
To buy: $15, pritinyc.com.
Featured July 2014
Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour in Royal Baby Blue
Vegan and formaldehyde-free, this polish contains vitamins and minerals that heal damaged nails and promote nail health. Beautiful nails through and through? Sign us up!
To buy: $22, londontownusa.com.
Zoya Natural Nail Polish in Rocha
Be prepared to stay with this polish ’til your next mani-pedi appointment do you part: Its special long-wear formula truly lasts on your nails. It’s also camphor- and DBP-free.
To buy: $9, zoya.com.
RGB Five Free Nail Color in Dew
Don’t sacrifice shine and gorgeous color in order to have a nontoxic nail polish. Get both with this cruelty-free, chip-resistant product.
To buy: $18, rgbcosmetics.com.
Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer in Billie
For a toxin-free high-shine lacquer that delivers sleek, sophisticated color, look no further.
To buy: $18, mischobeauty.com.
Scotch Naturals Premium Nail Lacquer in Atholl Brose
This water-based formulated polish is available in 45 tantalizing shades—including the effortlessly chic shimmering neutral here.
To buy: $15, scotchnaturals.com.
