Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The popular anti-aging product that was previously only sold at a British drugstore chain is now finally available at Walgreens in the US.

We look across the pond for a lot of things—what Kate’s wearing today, anytime Meghan steps out, and to listen in on Eugenie’s wedding drama. But beyond royal-mania, we like to keep an eye on England to see what trends are about to take off.

Today, we’ve got a biggie. Ahead of its UK launch, No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum, racked up a waitlist of 17,000 people—that’s more than even the notoriously waitlist-y Everlane work pant which launched earlier this year with a 12,000-person-long line. This anti-aging product that was previously only available at Boots, a British drugstore chain, is now finally available at Walgreens right here in the US.

So what’s all the fuss about? This product targets both immediate and long-term aging concerns. Packed with glycerin, No 7 Line Correcting Booster Serum plumps the skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles immediately, while its proprietary peptide complex gradually fills in fine lines over time.

UK sales beat projections by a landslide, and the brand is expecting a similar boom here in the states. For now, you can only buy the product on Walgreens.com, and come November 4th, it’ll be available at brick-and-mortar Walgreens stores nationwide. We suggest getting in on the deal early, before the unusually high demand depletes online stock.