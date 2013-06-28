12 Great New Skin-Care Products to Try

You no longer need to suffer the indignity of streaky skin. Bronze Buffer erases the offending marks, even if you applied your self-tanner days before. Just add water to the sponge and use it to gently exfoliate the discolored area. If you rinse the sponge post-rubdown and let it air-dry, one pack should see you through the summer.



To buy: $10 for a pack of two, bronzebuffer.com.