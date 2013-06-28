12 Great New Skin-Care Products to Try
Faux-Tan Faux Pas?
You no longer need to suffer the indignity of streaky skin. Bronze Buffer erases the offending marks, even if you applied your self-tanner days before. Just add water to the sponge and use it to gently exfoliate the discolored area. If you rinse the sponge post-rubdown and let it air-dry, one pack should see you through the summer.
To buy: $10 for a pack of two, bronzebuffer.com.
Best Buy
Want the softest skin known to science? Nivea Touch of Renewal Lathering Body Scrub With Hydra IQ contains moisturizing vitamin E and “micropeeling” particles that slough off dead skin cells to reveal dewier skin. Consider it a professional exfoliating treatment—for 50 cents an ounce.
To buy: $6, drugstore.com.
Keep Calm
Until now, sensitive-skin types had to shy away from anti-aging, antioxidant serums with pure vitamin C, which can cause irritation. Fiafini Exceptional Skin Serum is a gentler version containing marula oil, a potent antioxidant derived from South African trees that has vitamin C but shouldn’t stir up sensitivities.
To buy: $38, fiafini.com.
Hands-Free Device
Now there’s one less excuse for skipping sunscreen. Even those who hate greasy hands will like Adventuress Sunscreen Swipes, little mitts containing SPF 30 that slip over a finger. One provides enough protection to cover your face; a few should take care of your body.
To buy: $24 for 24, goadventuress.com.
And They’re Off!
Even waterproof mascara and long-wear lipstick are no match for Maybelline New York Clean Express! The Flash Clean Makeup Removing Lotion. The formula, infused with moringa-seed extract (a gentle cleanser), is a boon for lazy types: Not only does it break down makeup and remove oil and debris but it also helps hydrate, so you don’t need moisturizer. In fact, you don’t even need water. Just put a dollop onto a cotton pad and sweep it over your face.
To buy: $6, at drugstores.
The BB-All, End All
BB creams—those magical potions that prime, nourish, tint, and fulfill nearly every other skin-care need—look poised for world domination. The latest and greatest version? Too Faced Air-Buffed BB Creme, which has a silky consistency and a compact package that’s travel-and user-friendly. To cap it all, the brush applicator (shown both open and closed here) snaps right onto the lid. Available in five shades.
To buy: $39, toofaced.com.
Snap, Crackle, Stop
You’ll know exactly when it’s time to remove Radical Skincare Instant Revitalizing Mask. The oxygen-infused foaming formula effervesces like seltzer when you put it on, yielding a strangely satisfying popping sensation as it delivers a trio of antioxidants (acai berry, grapeseed extract, and coffee-berry extract). A few minutes later, when the popping stops, rinse to reveal softer, more luminous skin. Use up to three times a week after cleansing.
To buy: $65, radicalskincare.com.
Dynamic Duo
The lightly hydrating Clarins Double Serum contains a pair of anti-aging formulas with 20 plant extracts that help improve skin’s texture and tone when applied before moisturizer. And the formulas don’t mix until you pump them out of the bottle (one side is suspended in oil, the other in water), guaranteeing maximum efficacy and freshness.
To buy: $85, clarins.com.
Soften Up
First came spray-on sunscreen; now there’s an equally quick and convenient moisturizing mist. Spritz Vaseline Spray & Go Moisturizer up one leg and one arm, across your torso, then down the other side. Ten seconds later (or less), the humectant-packed formula should be completely absorbed and you’ll be on your way. Available in three scents.
To buy: $8, at drugstores.
Dig Up Some Dirt
Those who derive pleasure from degunking pores (you know who you are) should splurge on a pot of Glamglow Super-Mud. Packed with detoxifying volcanic minerals, it dries in 10 minutes, drawing impurities to the surface in satisfying little black dots. Rinse—and behold a spotless finish.
To buy: $69, sephora.com.
Buzz Off
Pestered by the smell of insect repellent? Malin + Goetz Bug Spray is infused with citronella and lemongrass oils, which protect against mosquitoes, ticks, and black flies effectively and fragrantly.
To buy: $20, malinandgoetz.com.
Good Vibrations
To get the most out of your face cream, pass the futuristic Talika Cream Booster over your skin after application. The device uses an electric current to (painlessly) drive the product deeper into skin and micro-vibrations to enhance glow.
To buy: $145, skinstore.com.