I Didn’t Understand the Point of a Face Serum Until I Tried This One

A couple months ago, I fell down a rabbit hole of celebrity skincare routines. I watched video after video on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets YouTube channel, and I noticed that most people included a face serum in their daily skincare routines. At that point, I used face wash, toner, and moisturizer on my skin each day, but I didn’t have a serum. I figured if celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Graham swear by the hydrating and brightening powers of face serum, I should give it a try.

The serums used in those videos cost hundreds of dollars, so of course I wanted to find a more affordable option. I settled on Neutrogena’s Bright Boost Illuminating Serum, part of the Bright Boost line that launched this past fall. I was already using a face moisturizer from that collection, so it made sense to add the Bright Boost serum to my routine.

The Bright Boost Illuminating Serum is made with turmeric extract and the brand’s patented Neoglucosamine, two ingredients that exfoliate the skin and reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots. As someone who tends to poke and prod at the blemishes on my skin, I liked the idea of a serum that would help fade my acne scars.

I added the serum into my routine after cleanser and toner but before moisturizer. The application process is simple: I just squeeze four to five drops on my palm (it feels like a very light moisturizer) and gently massage it into my skin. It’s usually hard to see a difference in your skin right away when using a new product, but when I applied that first layer of serum, I noticed a new glow.

To buy: $27; ulta.com.

Since I started using the Bright Boost Illuminating Serum, both in the morning and at night, my skin really has become brighter. Although I still have some scarring on the edges of my face and dark circles under my eyes, the blemishes have become less noticeable, and hopefully they will continue to lose color with time. Also, back when I wore makeup and left the house, I found it easier to blend my foundation and concealer on top of the serum.

I’m not the only one who’s experienced great results with this product. One reviewer on Ulta’s website writes, “Such a quick step really makes a difference. Skin definitely has a brighter tone even under makeup.” Another customer says, “The serum adds glow and clears up discoloration.”

If you’re using this time at home to practice self-care and try out some new beauty products, I recommend ordering the Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum. Your skin will thank you.