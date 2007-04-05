A Guide to the Essential Beauty Products

What to consider: There's no problem with using a face lotion on your body―except that it will be pricier than one for the body. Manufacturers use better-quality (and more expensive) ingredients to care for the delicate skin on the face. Using a body lotion on your face, however, could dry it out or irritate your skin. "Since the body's skin is tougher and thicker than the face's, it can handle more chemicals that are usually found in body lotions," says David Bank, director of the Center for Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, in Mount Kisco, New York.



Bottom line: It's fine to use one lotion for both in a pinch, but it's best to use separate products in the long term.