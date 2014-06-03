6 Seals for Natural Beauty Products

Never mind your hippie aunt’s funky oils. Today’s eco-friendly potions are prettily packaged and powered by science (like hydrating algae and skin-firming grapeseed extract), making them viable options for beauty mavens seeking results and a pampering experience. But as natural and organic cosmetics pop up everywhere, so do the questions: Where to start? How to choose? And what do those labels mean, anyway? Whether you want to use fewer synthetics on your skin or simply try something new, here’s a guide to greener pastures.