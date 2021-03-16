This Vitamin C Exfoliating Facial Promises Results in Just One Use, So We Tried It (and Took Photos)

"After going through a rough skin week, the Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial was an instant pick-me-up. While I could feel and see a slight difference after one use, more visible results came after my second application. Any dullness or redness was drastically reduced, and my skin felt baby soft compared to before. Even any minor acne marks I had were less prominent. Though vitamin C can often irritate my sensitive complexion, this mask was very gentle from start to finish. I'll definitely reach for it when my lackluster skin needs a quick 360-turn around."