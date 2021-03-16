This Vitamin C Exfoliating Facial Promises Results in Just One Use, So We Tried It (and Took Photos)

With many spas and salons closed due to COVID-19 over the last year, you might have encountered a new challenge—finding an at-home facial that's affordable and worthy of your time. Thankfully, iconic skincare brand Murad is here to save the day with its new launch: the Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial.
The $79 product, which launched exclusively on Murad's website on March 16, is designed to mirror the benefits of a professional microdermabrasion and provide results after just one use. The product uses three active exfoliators: a micro-mineral exfoliant to remove dead surface cells, an enzymatic exfoliator to dissolve oil debris, and a chemical exfoliant (glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid) to brighten and purify. Plus, gold-stabilized vitamin C aids in the next-level results, providing a boost of antioxidants for your skin while brightening dark spots.
To buy: $72, murad.com.
"In almost every professional facial or skincare pre-op procedure, dermatologists and estheticians prep the skin with exfoliation," Kristen Robinson, senior director, new product development at Murad, says. "Exfoliation lifts away dead skin cells and help boost radiance, minimize the look of dark spots and uneven tone while helping clear the way for better penetration of targeted and potent ingredients found in serums and moisturizers. "
As Robinson explains, at-home exfoliation helps enable the "maintenance" that keeps skin healthy and radiant. This product was created partially out of necessity. When spas and other professional skincare businesses were forced to close in 2020, consumers needed a way to get pro-level results at home. It's this adaptation, in many ways, that launched the creation of the Vita-C Facial.
Made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, animal-derived ingredients, mineral oil, formaldehyde, oxybenzone, and petroleum, Murad's Vita-C facial is safe for most skin types. To use, simply massage onto clean, damp skin. The formula will slowly change from orange to white when you've applied an even application. Once applied, the product only requires 10 minutes to take full effect. Wash off with water and use two to three times a week for optimal results.
To further enhance the results of the Vita-C Facial, you can use Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum to accelerate brightening, Retinol Youth Renewal Serum to accelerate smoothing, and Revitalixir Recovery Serum for an added boost of hydration. The brand also highly recommends applying a sunscreen like City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum before sun exposure to prevent skin damage.
The product is said to deliver noticeable results after one use, so we put the product to the test. Below, three editors give their honest opinions about Murad's Vita-C Facial.
"After going through a rough skin week, the Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial was an instant pick-me-up. While I could feel and see a slight difference after one use, more visible results came after my second application. Any dullness or redness was drastically reduced, and my skin felt baby soft compared to before. Even any minor acne marks I had were less prominent. Though vitamin C can often irritate my sensitive complexion, this mask was very gentle from start to finish. I'll definitely reach for it when my lackluster skin needs a quick 360-turn around."
—Maya Gandara, eCommerce Writer
"A little goes a long way with Murad's Vita-C Facial. As a face mask aficionado, I was more than excited to put this triple action exfoliator to the test. The most intriguing aspect of the product, for me, was the color-changing formula that goes from orange to white to indicate you've put on an even amount of product across your face. This helps ensure that you've not only used enough product, but that you're not using too much (a bad habit of mine!).
"I expected it to tingle or sting my skin after a 10-minute application, but no discomfort happened whatsoever. While I would need to use the product for a full two weeks to see any drastic changes, I did have an acne scar on the left side of my face that seemed noticeably lighter after my first and second uses. Overall, this product was a nice at-home spa treatment for my skin—all it was missing was some cucumber water and an essential oil atmosphere."
—Marilyn La Jeunesse, Shopping Newsletter Manager
"I'm normally wary of masks with a gritty texture, since I've been using retinol nightly for about five years and don't want to overload my skin. But Murad's mask impressed me: After massaging it on and leaving it for about 10 minutes, my skin looked poreless and felt velvety smooth. I'm definitely going to keep using it as a special occasion treatment when I want my makeup to wear especially nicely."
—Rachel Nussbaum, eCommerce Beauty Writer