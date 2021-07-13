Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Way to Remove Makeup Without Aging Your Skin?

3 Over-trusting cleansing wipes

I'm a fan of cleansing wipes as much as the next gal (convenience is king), but you don't want to rely on them alone. Not only do they lead to tugging of the skin, they don't do the best job of removing all your makeup effectively. "If you have very oily or acne-prone skin, using a wipe could contribute to clogged pores and acne breakouts," adds Hadley King, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "And for those with sensitive or rosacea-prone skin, some wipes can leave an irritating residue of chemicals."

That doesn't mean your skin will implode if you turn to them as an occasional fix—just use sparingly or follow up with a double cleanse.

