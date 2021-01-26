Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Best Retinol Cream'—and It's Only $23

From stimulating skin renewal to promoting natural collagen production and even reducing acne, the benefits of using retinol are virtually limitless. Though adding ingredient-boosted creams and serums to your existing arsenal of anti-aging products may be worthwhile, retinol is notorious for causing skin irritation, since it compels your cells to generate at an ultra-quick pace.
So when it comes to experimenting with retinol-based skincare products, it's perhaps best to stick to the tried-and-true. Luckily, the third "most wished for" face moisturizer on Amazon, the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, is well-loved and well-vetted, with more than 21,000 rave reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating.
This affordable cream's potent 2.5 percent retinol formula fulfils all fruitful claims, with shoppers praising it for quick and dramatic results. Within mere weeks of regular, instructed use, many saw noticeably minimized fine lines and wrinkles, youthful firming and lifting, and a radiantly clear complexion.
"I have been using this product for a little over a month now and my skin seems to really like it," said one reviewer. "It has evened out my skin tone and moisturizes very well. I have noticed that the skin under my eyes is less thin/crepey and I attribute that to this product. Very pleased with the results as my skin is very soft and just looks better, with makeup or without. I will definitely repurchase once this bottle runs out."
Some with sensitive- and acne-prone skin tout this cream's gentle, non-irritating properties, while drier skin types favor its moisture-packed natural ingredient list of nourishing vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and organic jojoba oil.
At just $23, another reviewer claims it "beats" her pricey $75 serum, saying, "I'm a VERY picky retinol user. I usually use a high-end organic product, but thought I'd give this one a whirl given the reviews. I'm a tried-and-proven convert now. It is so luxurious, never causes burning, peeling, or redness. Truthfully, I think this is [the] best retinol cream I've ever used."
Others note one unexpected benefit of using this miracle cream: the diminished appearance of dark circles and acne-induced redness or scars over time. One longtime-supporter of LilyAna Naturals products notes an all-around difference in her skin after three years of regular use.
"I can't say enough good things about this line!," she raves. "The retinol cream has definitely reduced my fine lines and wrinkles while also helping control my blemishes, reducing old acne scars, decreasing dark spots and under eye dark circles. You should try it for yourself and just see the difference!"
If you're ready to revamp your skincare routine with retinol but are hesitant to give the infamously irritating ingredient a go, this reviewer-backed anti-aging cream is a reliable bet at an affordable price point.