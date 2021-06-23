This $55 Humidifier Gave Me Clear Skin All Summer
As a beauty writer, I've tested a fair amount of beauty tips and tricks to try to calm my persistent hormonal acne. Many products masked the immediate acne flare-ups, but never provided a long-term solution. Eventually, I got exasperated with finding the right products-but then one simple upgrade to my bedroom finally did the trick.
After learning that a humidifier helps with a good night's sleep, I added the Levoit Cool Mist Air Ultrasonic Humidifier to my nightstand. I wasn't expecting any benefits for my skin, so I was surprised when it suddenly cleared up on its own.
Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, explained to me that humidifiers replace moisture in the air. Even in the summer, the air still needs adequate moisture levels, which assists in the skin looking its best. "When air conditioners are running round the clock in the summertime, it can dry out the air," he said. "Low humidity can be a problem all year round-not just during the summer."
Dr. Zeichner also explained that while skin naturally protects itself against the environment by maintaining proper hydration and skin barrier function, the air simply can't provide enough moisture on its own, leading to dryness and irritation of the skin.
"Using a humidifier can minimize the risk of skin barrier disruption by creating a more hospitable environment for our skin," he explains.
One of my favorite features of the humidifier is the large water tank. Out of all of the other humidifiers I've tried, the Cool Mist Air Ultrasonic Humidifier has a chamber that lasts for 24 hours. The wide display screen also makes it simple to check the water and humidity levels.
I'll admit that I was concerned about the humidifier making loud sounds like others I tried in the past. I'm a light sleeper and the slightest noise is enough to wake me. However, this humidifier was almost silent throughout the night. In fact, it's easy to forget that you're even using it.
One Amazon reviewer confirmed that it didn'tn't disturb their sleep, either. "I'm very happy with this purchase. Been using it for about a week. It sits on the nightstand right next to my bed, and it operates so quietly that it doesn't bother me one bit," the reviewer said.
The humidifier isn't only efficient and quiet, but high tech. It comes with access to an app that controls the settings on the humidifier. You download the app, and from there, you can control the humidity levels, and put it in sleep mode so that it does not run all night if you prefer it not to. A shopper wrote, "The app connected quickly and very easily and connected to my WiFi network with no trouble at all. I wish all internet-of-things devices I owned connected this easily."
