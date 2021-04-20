lather-cooling-leg-lotion-tout
This Cooling Leg Lotion Gives Me a Burst of Energy After a Long Day at My Desk
It’s like a cool drink of water for my legs.
As a writer and editor, I’ve spent most of my career sitting at a desk for hours at a time. Over the years, I’ve learned little tips and tricks to make sure I get up during the day and move around (setting a timer, drinking a ton of water, planning offsite meetings, etc.), but the last year spent working from home has meant more time sitting than ever before. At a certain point, I realized that at the end of the day, no matter how many little trips to the living room or walks around the block I took, I just felt bad: sluggish, heavy, and all-around gross. But I think I may have stumbled upon a solution.
Lather’s Cooling Leg Lotion combines hydrating and revitalizing botanical extracts and essential oils to create a formula that, once it’s smoothed on, instantly makes you feel cool, energized, and somehow, a bit lighter on your feet. After work, I like to take a shower and massage the lotion on my legs and feet while my skin is still wet—and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say it totally changes how I move through the evening.
It’s not just for desk-dwellers, either. Lather advertises the lotion as “immediate relief after a long day of standing,” which means it’s also great for people who work on their feet; healthcare workers, servers, and teachers, this one’s for you. I’ve also used it after intense workouts (the kind where you can tell immediately afterwards how sore you’re going to be the next day), and the lotion makes my body feel like it just experienced a professional spa treatment.
What’s more: You don’t have to exclusively use it on your legs. Who among us hasn’t experienced sore shoulders, necks, and even wrists after a long day of typing away on a laptop? The peppermint oil in Lather’s cooling lotion is beneficial wherever you need a bit of relief—and if you use it mid-day, your brain is basically guaranteed to perk up and power through whatever is left on your plate. The peppermint scent is just fragrant enough without being cloying, which means you can use it as liberally as you want. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates, artificial colors, and mineral oil.
