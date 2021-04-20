This Cooling Leg Lotion Gives Me a Burst of Energy After a Long Day at My Desk

As a writer and editor, I’ve spent most of my career sitting at a desk for hours at a time. Over the years, I’ve learned little tips and tricks to make sure I get up during the day and move around (setting a timer, drinking a ton of water, planning offsite meetings, etc.), but the last year spent working from home has meant more time sitting than ever before. At a certain point, I realized that at the end of the day, no matter how many little trips to the living room or walks around the block I took, I just felt bad: sluggish, heavy, and all-around gross. But I think I may have stumbled upon a solution.