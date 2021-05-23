This Drugstore Moisturizer Makes People Look More Rested and Younger Than They Have in Years

Dermatologists and 10,000+ shoppers love the formula.
By Rachel Nussbaum
May 22, 2021
These days, it doesn’t take a virtual trip to Sephora or the department store to happen upon products that make your skin look night-and-day different. Instead, you just need to know the right places to look on Amazon. There’s the drugstore retinol serum that shoppers call “liquid gold,” a body lotion that rescues dry skin, and La Roche-Posay, a French brand that’s a bit like if CeraVe took an extended trip abroad and came back with flawless skin “thanks to the water.” 

We’re half-joking, but mostly serious: The brand of French skin staples does in fact rely on thermal water from French springs to give everyone who tries it blissfully calm, rested, and younger-looking skin. It’s like a spa trip in a tube, but it only runs you $20 — and considering that the brand’s Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer has earned a five-star rating from over 10,000 Amazon shoppers and a spot on the site’s best-sellers list, we’d call that a bargain. 

Magic in a bottle. My face literally healed in 24 hours,” writes one formerly skeptical shopper, who was handed a tube of the moisturizer when their hormonal skin was bouncing from dry and flaky to greasy and breaking out. “18 months later, [and] I’m on my fifth bottle. My face is supple, even, and I barely wear makeup.” 

Those with rosacea say the comforting formula dispelled redness and blackheads that wouldn’t budge, and shoppers with dry, sensitive skin say it’s the be-all, end-all skin product. So, what’s behind all the incredible results? 

The thermal water is laden with prebiotics, which the brand says supports your skin’s natural microbiome to keep it looking and feeling harmonious. Add niacinamide, a potent skin brightener, and the same ceramides that make CeraVe such a failsafe, and you have a gold medal formula that easily diminishes deep forehead wrinkles. The multi-threat, fragrance-free profile is likely why dozens of shoppers say their dermatologist recommended the formula. 

My skin has improved so dramatically in the last few weeks of using this that I am tempted to believe it's a bit magical,” another shopper attests of their “visibly shrunken” pores, drastically evened-out skin tone, and redness-relieved skin. “And, most importantly, I always feel hydrated now and don't have any dry skin on my face.” 

“This is, hands down, the best day cream I've ever tried,” a self-proclaimed “skin professional” with 20 years of experience writes. “Those peptides? Those are real, and they're super heroes. After two months I look younger, more rested, and with smoother texture than I have had in years! Your skin will literally drink it up.” 

This stuff is a miracle,” a final shopper concludes. “It seems a little pricey, but honestly, it's a big bottle and a little goes a long way. BUY IT.” You can do so on Amazon for $20.

