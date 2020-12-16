This Hydrating Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream Has Been Saving My Skin This Winter

With the temperatures quickly dropping outside and dry winter air filling my apartment, my skin has been drier and duller than usual. After noticing that my regular moisturizer was no longer cutting it, I decided it was time to try out a night cream and added the Korres Black Pine Plump-Up Sleeping Facial to my daily skincare routine.
I’ve long been a fan of the brand’s eye cream, which is the only product I’ve found that helps my dark circles, so I knew I had to give this overnight treatment a try—and I’m so glad I did. The ultra-rich night cream is called a “sleeping facial” because it’s like getting a spa treatment while you sleep.
Packed with powerful ingredients like black tea, spilanthes acmella plant extract, and black pine, the anti-aging face cream works to hydrate, lift, plump, and smooth skin, while simultaneously reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Every morning when I wake up after using the treatment, I’m amazed at how glowing my complexion is and how soft and firm my skin feels—it’s a huge difference from the dry and flaky skin I was waking up to just a few weeks ago. The night cream is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on even the most sensitive skin. I also love that it’s cruelty-free, suitable for vegetarians, and comes in recyclable packaging.
And I’m not the only one who’s a fan. The potent night cream has a near-perfect customer rating, with many shoppers raving about how quickly it works. “I noticed my face was softer after the first night! I have been using it for three weeks now and have noticed my skin is tighter with fewer facial creases and wrinkles. I absolutely love this sleeping cream!!”
If wrinkles aren’t your main skincare concern and you’re looking to brighten your skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots, the brand has a night cream for that as well. The Apothecary Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial is infused with vitamin C and wild rose oil, which work together to lighten age spots and even out skin tone. I’ve been alternating the two overnight creams depending on what I feel like my skin needs, and as a result, I’ve never been happier with my complexion.
Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop the Korres Black Pine Plump-Up Sleeping Facial, below.
