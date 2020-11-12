I Swear by These 6 Korean Skincare Hacks for Great Skin

Lymphatic drainage massages have become more popular in spas across America, but Korean women have been practicing the technique themselves at home for years. Here’s a not-so-fun fact: As you age, not only does your skin start to wrinkle, the muscles that support your face can start to weaken and sag, making you look older. There are all sorts of rollers and high-tech devices that people use, but you can also make a difference with just your hands (think of it like Pilates for your face!). Work in upward and outward motions to help lift and sculpt—start at the base of the neck on the sides, which is where your arteries are, and continue to knead your skin in gentle circles upwards, towards the jaw, up the sides of the face, and around the eyes.

Another famous technique to combat mouth sagging: Say your vowels out loud, “A, E, I, O, U” with exaggerated expressions, focusing on stretching your lips as wide as you can when doing so. When you say “A,” you should widen your mouth from side to side as much as you can; when you say “U,” pucker your lips out as far out as they can go. You can repeat this as often as you remember (but maybe not in public since it looks pretty silly).