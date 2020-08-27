I Am a Huge Korean Face Mask Junkie—These Are the 12 Best 

I come from a long line of Korean women who take skincare very seriously. Me and my family used to do #SelfCareSunday before the hashtag even existed—we would slap, smear, and peel off all sorts of sheet and cream masks in pursuit of brighter, smoother, and clearer skin. This ritual is pretty commonplace in Korean culture, where face masks have become a long-standing staple in K-beauty. In fact, they’re so good that “Korean face masks” have spawned a whole subcategory in itself. This childhood ritual has stayed with me through adulthood, and I still apply face masks religiously on a consistent basis. I understand that the 12-step K-beauty routine isn’t for everyone (it is pretty time-consuming), but I do believe everyone can get on board with a good face mask. To make your search a little easier, here are the best Korean masking formulas, whether in sheet or liquid form, that are laden with powerful ingredients to provide a quick complexion makeover.