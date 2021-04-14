Organic Tropical Coconut Melt
This Hydrating Balm Sold Out in Two Hours Last Year, but It’s Finally Back in Stock
You can use it literally all over your body—even your hair.
Buying skincare products can easily become expensive and leave you with an overflowing medicine cabinet. That's why you might consider investing in products that serve more than one purpose. For example, instead of purchasing a body moisturizer, a hair mask, a bath bomb, a belly balm, and a shave oil, you could just grab a tub of Kopari's Tropical Coconut Melt. The head-to-toe moisturizer is the ultimate multitasker, and it's finally back in stock after quickly selling out last year.
The clean beauty brand's popular vegan balm is made from 100 percent organic coconut oil sourced from the Philippines. This gives it plenty of fatty acids, vitamin E, and other moisturizing proteins to hydrate both skin and hair. To top it off, it smells just like a piña colada.
Kopari's in-demand coconut melt works as both a body moisturizer and a hair mask. For deep hydration, slather on a good amount of the creamy formula to damp skin. You could also let the multipurpose product replenish your hair by applying it from the roots to tips of dry, unwashed hair. Leave it on for 40 minutes (or overnight), then shampoo and rinse to reveal hydrated locks.
As if that wasn't enough, the moisturizer works well as a dry shave oil for seriously smooth legs, too. And moms-to-be can use it to soothe itchy skin and prevent stretch marks on their growing tummies. Finally, you can add a scoop to your bath for a scented boost of moisture as you soak.
It's easy to see why the product sold out in just two hours after it launched in 2020. Now that it's back in stock, you'll have to act fast to get your hands on the covetable coconut oil before it's gone again.
If you want soft, hydrated skin this summer, grab a tub of this minimalist skincare essential from Kopari below.
