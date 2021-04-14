This Hydrating Balm Sold Out in Two Hours Last Year, but It’s Finally Back in Stock

Buying skincare products can easily become expensive and leave you with an overflowing medicine cabinet. That's why you might consider investing in products that serve more than one purpose. For example, instead of purchasing a body moisturizer, a hair mask, a bath bomb, a belly balm, and a shave oil, you could just grab a tub of Kopari's Tropical Coconut Melt. The head-to-toe moisturizer is the ultimate multitasker, and it's finally back in stock after quickly selling out last year.