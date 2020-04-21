I’m obsessed with skincare. I could describe at length to you the benefits of toners and the differences between retinol and retinoids. But 10-step skincare routines, while appealing in the abstract, wreak havoc on my dry, sensitive skin. I tried dozens of lotions and potions until I discovered the Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash from Kiehl’s. This product transformed my skin—so much so, I haven’t worn makeup in months.

After tossing my foundation, BB cream, and concealer, I never looked back. This Kiehl’s product has me looking and feeling my best, and you can definitely catch me snapping all the makeup-free selfies. My complexion is clear, my skin is hydrated, and people keep asking me about my skincare routine. Twice a day, I gently cleanse my face with the Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash. Then, I massage some Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer into my skin. That’s it. That’s the whole routine. (I also sheet mask, jade roll, and exfoliate once a week.) The face wash manages to blast away pimples, blackheads, and other imperfections while remaining gentle on my easily irritated skin.

I used to dedicate a half hour in the morning for makeup, but now I’m a low-maintenance kind of gal who can be ready in as little as 10 minutes. This miracle product even turned me into an exercise enthusiast because it’s the exact product carried at the gym I go to, Equinox. Seriously, do I go to Equinox for the spin classes or the free-flowing Kiehl’s products? Unclear.

Image zoom nordstrom.com

To buy: $32; nordstrom.com or kiehls.com.

After my sweat sessions, I wash my hair with Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo and Conditioner and wash my face with, you guessed it, the Calendula Deep Cleansing Formula Face Wash. The formula strips away the dirt, oil, and sweat from my workouts without drying out my skin because of its nourishing formula, including ingredients like calendula flower extract, lemon peel oil, and glycerin.

Growing up, I used the Ultra Facial Cleanser from Kiehl’s, but I like the Calendula version even better because of the feel of the formula. The texture starts as a creamy gel, then transforms into a foam as you massage the product into your skin. It’s a little like a magic trick—one that leaves you with glowing skin. I also love the calendula flower scent, which smells a little like tree sap. Since I have an overactive imagination, the Calendula Deep Cleansing Formula Face Wash transports me to a lush, Japanese forest whenever I catch a whiff of it.

At $32, the Calendula Deep Cleansing Formula Face Wash from Kiehl’s is a little pricey, but the big bottle lasts you many months and, hey, just think of all the money you’ll save on makeup.