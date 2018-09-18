Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jessica Biel looked stunning as ever at the 2018 Emmys–and she shared some of her pre-awards show beauty prep.

Jessica Biel looked like the picture of radiance at Monday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. And though the actress is stunning no matter what she is wearing, she, like any woman, has her beauty secrets. Luckily for the rest of us, she is willing to share.

While preparing for the Emmys celebration, Biel shared her tips and tricks to getting award show ready with her Instagram followers. And one of those tricks includes Chanel's Le Lift Anti-Wrinkle eye patches ($130; nordstrom.com).

On her stories, Biel wrote alongside an image of herself wearing the patches, "F it, I'm leaving these on!" And honestly, she could probably start a trend if she did.

Image zoom Instagram.com

“The most important element of a flawless complexion is skin care,” makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua, who worked on Biel’s makeup last night, shared with the Hollywood Reporter after doing Biel’s makeup for the Oscars as well.

According to Bua, she typically starts Biel’s makeup by taking care of her skin first, using Chanel’s firming under eye patches, a moisturizer on the actress’s face, and Chanel Solution 10 ($80-110; nordstrom.com) all over her body. Though these products are a bit pricey, it’s probably because they work. And odds are they can work for you, too.

Channel’s two-step eye care system starts with a lightweight roll-on serum that’s packed with vitamins. By rolling it onto the under eye, it forces a “draining effect,” according to Chanel, which can help reduce puffiness and dark circles.

The roller is then followed by hydrogel patches, which are left on for about 10 minutes to help all that goodness soak in. And, it’s ideal for just about every skin type.