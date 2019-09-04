Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Product for Fighting Wrinkles Is Only $25

Image zoom Getty Images/walmart.com

In both A-list and regular circles alike, retinol has been a hot ingredient in the anti-aging discussion for quite some time. As our beauty editors have put it, “Anti-aging ingredients come and go, but retinoids have been major players for decades.”

It doesn’t matter if you lean toward luxury skincare products or exclusively shop the drugstore beauty aisles—adding the vitamin A derivative to your anti-aging skincare routine has become more of a demand than a suggestion if you want to smooth fine lines, diminish age spots, and keep your skin looking as youthful as possible.

Jennifer Garner is somebody who, I think it’s safe to assume, has access to top-of-the-line retinol products. From her time with beauty experts and preparing for red carpet appearances, the 47-year-old star has probably seen a healthy range of skincare and cosmetics options, from high-end to affordable lines and everything in between. So it’s pretty refreshing to hear that her nightly routine includes a retinol product from none other than drugstore golden child Neutrogena. In a string of spring interviews, Garner revealed she swears by the brand’s Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil for her sensitive skin.

Speaking to InStyle, she explained, “I think that as you start to get older and get deep into your 40s, you have to figure out what your retinol product is going to be. It’s so important, but retinol can also irritate your skin and leave it red and blotchy."

Garner, a Neutrogena brand ambassador, went on the explain that this retinol oil is gentle enough on her skin to use during her nightly routine.

To buy: $25; walmart.com.

The 13 Going on 30 actress is not alone in loving this drugstore find. Happy customers have reported seeing results when using Neutrogena's oil in as little as two weeks, from improved texture and tone to faded spots and firmer elasticity. And, not only do the positive reviewers appreciate the price point, the formula itself gives customers another bang for their buck because "a little goes a long way."

As we continue our mission to emulate Jennifer Garner, from her gym routine to her undergarment choices, adding this affordable skincare savior is another easy way to adapt celebrity-approved habits with a regular-person budget and lifestyle.