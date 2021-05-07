Estheticians on Amazon Swear by This $7 Face Cleansing Brush
Facial cleansing brushes are likely something you come across during a beauty haul. The exfoliating brushes have earned their reputation for deep cleansing and creating softer, more radiant skin. Yet many of these devices come on the pricier side due to electronic and microcurrent technology. Thankfully, Amazon refuses to let us down, and the Innerneed Silicone Face Cleansing Brush will only cost you $7. It’s earned over 38,000 ratings and is ranked as the number one manual face cleansing brush on Amazon.
First thing’s first: While this brush isn’t electric, it’s handheld and leaves the power of cleansing completely in your control. The cleansing brush is made of 100 percent natural silicone, with incredibly soft bristles that won’t irritate your skin. Through both thick and thin bristles, you’ll get that deep clean that sometimes your skin just needs. Cleansing brushes help remove dirt and impurities, target blackheads, open up your pores, and rid dead skin cells through exfoliation.
The design also makes the cleansing process more efficient thanks to its finger handle. All you have to do is slide two fingers on the back side of the brush and the grip prevents it from slipping out of your hands. And because it’s made of silicone, it’s easy to clean so no residue is left behind from your skin or products.
With over 28,000 five-star ratings, there’s no doubt that it gets the job done. Customers with different skin types, including oily and sensitive skin, claim it’s their go-to cleansing brush. Above all else, the handheld device is also esthetician-approved. One took the time to share their review of the brush, after explaining that exfoliants typically don’t work in their favor.
“I'm a licensed esthetician and know a thing or two about skincare, but unfortunately, I have such sensitive skin that most exfoliants I've tried for myself really irritate my skin and can end up triggering eczema or psoriasis flares,” they wrote. “This is a gentle enough way to exfoliate that it gets the job done for me without irritation. As a plus, the massage-like effect it has would aid in microcirculation and probably aid cell turnover (as exfoliation does in general).”
Another customer expressed how the brush has actually helped them use less product. “I'll never wash my face without these again! I have a pretty in-depth skin care routine and these little wonders cover the missing piece. The silicone is super soft, ergonomically designed, and easy to hold. I'm actually using less face wash now,” they said.
You can get your hands on a four-pack of these handheld silicone face brushes for only $7 on Amazon today.