Estheticians on Amazon Swear by This $7 Face Cleansing Brush 

“I'm a licensed esthetician and know a thing or two about skincare, but unfortunately, I have such sensitive skin that most exfoliants I've tried for myself really irritate my skin and can end up triggering eczema or psoriasis flares,” they wrote. “This is a gentle enough way to exfoliate that it gets the job done for me without irritation. As a plus, the massage-like effect it has would aid in microcirculation and probably aid cell turnover (as exfoliation does in general).”