This $28 Anti-Aging Serum Has Given Me the Softest Skin Ever

Eager to try the buzzy bakuchiol for myself, I did some research into products and landed upon the Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush from INN Beauty Project. I was especially excited by the inclusion of hyaluronic acid and the serum’s promise to satisfy even the most sensitive of skin. As someone with skin that doesn’t take well to harsh ingredients, I had hoped to try out a bakuchiol product without totally wreaking havoc on my skin.