This 'Holy Grail' Serum Helps Shoppers With Acne Scarring, Redness, and Discoloration
Turns out, the good-for-you greens commonly included in salads and lunches are just as beneficial for the face. Kale, spinach, cucumber, and avocado are some of the many in INN Beauty Project's Green Machine Serum. However, unlike your typical dose of edible superfoods, this jelly oil serum can be applied directly to the face. With its inclusion of powerhouse skincare ingredients like vitamin C, customers report the "game changer" product is making a serious difference in their skin.
More than just a vitamin C serum, Green Machine is dubbed a "liquid skin vitamin" by its creators. Its antioxidant-rich green superfoods protect and nourish the skin, while vitamin C reduces wrinkles. Pomegranate stem cells reduce signs of skin damage and azelaic acid improves tone, texture, and redness.
To buy: $32; innbeautyproject.com
One reviewer, who calls the serum "my holy grail," saw results almost immediately. "I have rosacea and redness is definitely an issue for me when trying to make makeup look even and uniform. This serum made a difference in my redness after ONE USE. I've been using this for a few weeks and I can't imagine what I'd do without it now. Green machine is going to be a permanent addition to my routine."
Another customer shared their positive results, writing, "I had this mark on my chin from a bad pimple and after using this for about two weeks, it's gone. I also have post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and the redness I have calmed down a bunch. My skin has greatly improved."
Compared to "drinking a kale juice through the face" by one reviewer, Green Machine has earned high marks for helping multiple customers achieve dewy, glowing skin. "This makes my skin so plump and juicy and it glides on so smoothly. I am obsessed," one wrote.
Let your skin take a sip of all the Green Machine goodness and pick up a bottle for yourself at INN Beauty Project.