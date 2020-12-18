This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is So Good, Shoppers Stick With It for Years—and It’s 47% Off Right Now
I know I’m not completely alone when it comes to the satisfaction of peeling off dry skin. The initial thought may gross you out, but for me, getting rid of a dead flake is like removing dried glue—a rip that never feels better (I have dermatillomania, otherwise known as a passion for skin picking, so take my ways with a grain of salt). But I also know that dry, flaking skin is an unwelcome occurrence for others. If that sounds like you, I have good news: an anti-aging moisturizer shoppers say cures super-dry skin and irons out fine lines is 47 percent off at Walmart right now.
Scoping out the reviews of Image Skincare’s Vital C Hydrating Intense Moisturizer, it seems like there’s no better treatment for winter’s lack of humidity and the crepiness that often accompanies it. Multiple Walmart shoppers say they first discovered this moisturizer while receiving a spa treatment and then stuck with it for years. The moisturizer’s typically steep cost is the only downside, but here, Walmart’s worked its magic: The price is marked down to just $35 for a limited time.
Shoppers also note that the moisturizer keeps their skin hydrated and feeling young, and when used with a serum, their face knows bliss. If you’ve never tried a great vitamin C product before, dedicated use helps your skin start to glow like you’ve turned up the brightness on your phone. Image’s moisturizer in particular smells like oranges, and though it’s not a requirement for vitamin C skincare to smell delicious, it’s an added bonus to enjoy the scent while the ingredients brighten and smooth your skin.
To buy: $35 (was $65); walmart.com.
It works so well, one person writes that they recommended it to a friend, who then recommended it to another friend—and when a moisturizer spreads like the common cold, you know it’s good. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, though, and with reviews this good, it’s also at risk of selling out—so we don’t recommend waiting. After all, to paraphrase When Harry Met Sally, when you know you want to spend the rest of your life with a moisturizer, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.