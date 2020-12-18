This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is So Good, Shoppers Stick With It for Years—and It’s 47% Off Right Now

I know I’m not completely alone when it comes to the satisfaction of peeling off dry skin. The initial thought may gross you out, but for me, getting rid of a dead flake is like removing dried glue—a rip that never feels better (I have dermatillomania, otherwise known as a passion for skin picking, so take my ways with a grain of salt). But I also know that dry, flaking skin is an unwelcome occurrence for others. If that sounds like you, I have good news: an anti-aging moisturizer shoppers say cures super-dry skin and irons out fine lines is 47 percent off at Walmart right now.