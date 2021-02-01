Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This $24 Vitamin C Serum

If you've been having trouble sleeping lately, evidence of those late nights could start showing on your skin. You might notice your complexion looks duller than usual, or your eyes are rimmed with dark circles. While it's hard to beat the beauty benefits of a good night's sleep, a brightening Vitamin C serum can certainly—and almost instantly—help you look more awake.
I Dew Care's Bright Side Up Vitamin C Serum evens out the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and boosts overall radiance. The K-Beauty product has the tagline "bring dull skin back to the bright side," and reviewers confirm that it does just that, making their skin look noticeably smoother and fresher.
The affordable serum contains grapefruit extract and vitamins C, E, and B5 to plump, moisturize, and condition the skin. Its multitasking formula is rich with nourishing antioxidants to improve skin's texture and appearance. People say the vegan serum gives their skin a beautiful glow, while reducing their dark spots and acne scars. They describe the scent as citrusy without being overpowering, and note that the serum feels luxurious.
"I love everything about this serum: the scent, the packaging, and how moisturizing it is," a reviewer wrote. "My face has never felt so refreshed, revitalized, and bright. It's like there's life in my face again."
Those with dry, sensitive skin love the serum's gentle ingredients, while acne-prone skin types note that their complexions cleared right up after using the product. One reviewer who identifies as "very picky" about skincare found an all-time favorite in this serum.
"This serum is rather thick, almost like jelly, and it fits in well with the Korean skincare routine I follow religiously," they wrote. "It's very moisturizing, which my dry, dehydrated skin appreciates. I can finally wake up with soft, dewy skin that's glowing—something I (and my partner) love!"
The Vitamin C serum is easy to incorporate into your skincare routine. After cleansing, apply a few drops of the serum to your face and neck using the included dropper. You can use the $24 anti-aging product every day, and it's both paraben- and sulfate-free. Shop I Dew Care's Bright Side Up Vitamin C Serum on Amazon now.