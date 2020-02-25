Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For whatever reason, last night wasn’t your night. You did everything you could think of to fall asleep—a meditation sesh, some chamomile tea, reading a book—and yet, no dice. We all know what our brains feel like when we aren’t well-rested: mushy, slow, and exhausted. Unfortunately, our skin also takes a hit when it doesn’t benefit from quality Zzzs.

So what happens when we don’t have our date with Mr. Sandman? As Ashley Magovern, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Manhattan Dermatology in Manhattan Beach, Calif., explains, when we don’t sleep, our rest doesn’t get to go into its nightly ‘fix it’ mode. “Like the rest of our body, our skin repairs damage and inflammation that has wreaked havoc during the day,” she explains.

Even if your body has adjusted to little rest, your body is still experiencing stress. This type of pressure leads to inflammation throughout your system, increasing the likelihood of red patches and acne breakouts, says Dr. Magovern. And unfortunately, it can actually make you look older, too. “Stress hormones also break down collagen, which is a key hormone for keeping the skin young and healthy-looking," she says. "Breaking collagen down by lack of sleep will contribute to premature aging."

When we sleep, our bodies work to stimulate cell regeneration and repair DNA damage. Because of this, a lack of sleep shows on our faces, according to Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at MCDS: Medical Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Centers in New York City. In fact, one study revealed that poor sleep can have an effect on our appearance, including hanging eyelids, swollen eyes, dark circles, paler skin, and more wrinkles or fine lines.

Now that we got the bad news out of the way, here’s a bit of good news—there are some things you can do about it. If you’re in for a sleepless night, read on to find out how you can make up for it the next morning.