How to Improve Skin Texture, According to Derms

"Chronic exposure to the sun can cause many issues, including dullness, uneven tone, fine lines, textural changes, and an increased risk of skin cancer, which is why sunscreen is so important." says Dr. Robinson. "I recommend sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher, broad spectrum, and water resistant." Her favorite is Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion SPF 50+ ($60; walmart.com), which has blendable broad SPF coverage in a water resistant formula and contains DNA repairsomes, naturally occurring enzymes that help to repair existing sun damage. For a reef-safe option that layers well with makeup, try Versed's Guards Up ($22; versed.com), which is broad spectrum and suitable for all skin tones. And, of course, your body needs sunscreen too; look for one that comes in a continuous spray bottle to ensure even application, like Sun Bum's Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 ($16; target.com), which is ultra-hydrating and also contains antioxidant properties for extra protection.