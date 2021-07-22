8 Clever Tips for Avoiding Acne Before It Happens
The best defense is a good offense, even when it comes to acne.
As someone who has suffered from acne since puberty, I have come to accept the fact that I will always have at least one blemish on my face. I've also realized there isn't just one single thing that causes my breakouts. Usually it's the perfect storm of stress, hormones, poor diet, little sleep, and maybe even bad karma that makes my skin a battleground.
But there is some method to the madness. By practicing good habits and taking the right precautions, I'm at least able to reduce the severity and duration of my breakouts and enjoy a few good skin days here and there. From skipping dairy to trying red light therapy, I've pretty much taken a stab at every tip and trick. Not everything has worked and there certainly hasn't been one life-changing product. But like the cocktail that causes acne, the best offense is also a combination of tactics.
Here are the most effective dermatologist-recommended habits to avoid acne in the first place.
1 Regularly exfoliate
In simple terms, acne happens when pores get clogged with oil, dead skin, and/or bacteria. So the first step to preventing acne is keeping the skin clean and free of excess oil and dead skin cells. Beyond just washing your face regularly, you can incorporate ingredients like salicylic, glycolic, and lactic acids that work to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores.
Retinol is also used to treat acne, as it increases cell turnover. By revealing newer, healthier skin, these ingredients can also help fade acne scars and smooth the skin's texture.
2 Clean surfaces
We may not realize it, but a lot of surfaces come in contact with our face on a daily basis, from pillowcases to cell phones. To maintain a clean, bacteria-free slate, it's best to wash and disinfect these surfaces regularly. So go ahead, wash those sheets and makeup brushes. Even sunglasses, which can get greasy from sunscreen and sweat in the summer, can be a culprit of pimples. And while you're at it, remember not to touch your face with dirty hands.
3 Pay attention to your diet
Your skin is a reflection of what you put into your body, and certain foods can trigger acne.
"Diet can absolutely be a culprit for acne and many skin conditions," says Julie Russak, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Manhattan. "Gut health is extremely critical for our overall well-being, including skin health. Restoring gut health reduces overall inflammation and stimulates healthy gene expression."
Refined grains, sugar, dairy, and high glycemic foods are known to cause acne in certain people. Even wine and cocktails can lead to pimples as alcohol converts to sugar in the body, which sets off an inflammatory cascade that is a known trigger of acne, says Dr. Russak.
Before you completely cut out a food group from your diet, though, remember that everyone's skin reacts differently, and while ice cream may cause your bestie to break out, it might have no effect on your skin. That's why Dr. Russak has her patients undergo food sensitivity testing in order to understand their bodies clinically and implement lifestyle changes to feel their best. Talking to your own doctor can help determine your triggers.
4 Don't stress
You may have thought your acne would be gone once you passed puberty, but two main acne aggressors stay for most of adulthood: stress and hormones.
"Much adult acne is also due to hormones and stress," says Dr. Russak. "Stress leads to increased cortisol levels, and that, in turn, can influence hormonal distribution. Stress-induced acne can show up as just one big pimple in the middle of your forehead, or it can show up as hormonal acne, which is usually located in the lower face along the jawline where we have the highest concentration of oil glands with hormonal receptors on them."
Compared to whiteheads that typically come from external inflammation, acne from stress is caused by internal inflammation and results in inflamed, large cysts, says Dr. Russak. To treat these deep cysts, Dr. Russak recommends colloidal bandages, retinol, and warm/ cold compresses. She says harsh drying products such as benzoyl peroxide will only dry out the surface of the blemish and further irritate it.
"Stress-related acne needs to be treated with two types of routines—one that controls the current breakout and a maintenance routine that helps to control the excess oil that occurs with stress to prevent future breakouts," says Kavita Mariwalla, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York.
In the ideal world, you could remove all your stresses and have perfect skin. But destressing is easier said than done. One way to start is to take stock of your current situation and pinpoint what is stressing you out. Is it emotional stress or physical stress, like not sleeping enough? What are small ways you can relax during the day, like exercise, meditating, or simply scheduling some reality TV time? Your skin and mental health will thank you.
5 Outsmart your hormones
Like stress, you can't completely avoid hormones and the ways they affect your skin. But by knowing the timing of your monthly cycle and the way your skin reacts, you can alter your routine and prepare for the potential onslaught of acne.
Breakouts typically occur seven to 10 days before your period. This is when estrogen, the hormone that keeps skin clear, drops while testosterone and progesterone spike. This combination leads to increased production of sebum, so your skin gets more oily and is prone to clogging.
"Right before ovulation and during your period, make sure to get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and avoid known acne triggers, such as gluten, sugar, and dairy," says Dr. Russak.
If your hormonal breakouts are still out of control after taking these precautions, Dr. Mariwalla suggests consulting a board-certified dermatologist about taking medications like spironolactone or certain birth control pills known to regulate the hormonal flux and keep acne at bay.
6 Prioritize sleep
We've all heard that not getting enough sleep is bad for the body and one of the potential consequences is acne. Studies have found a correlation between poor sleep quality and severity of acne. Researchers discovered that when you get less than eight hours of sleep, you might have trouble avoiding negative thoughts, and we've already heard how stress and increased cortisol levels can breed breakouts.
Plus, sleep is the time when the body repairs and restores the skin, so logging in a few extra hours will ensure your skin looks healthy all around.
7 Work out and wash up
Working out is great for your health and is often one way you can help manage the stress. But it's important to clean your skin immediately after your sweat session to avoid pore-clogging sweat and dirt. Take a shower soon after your workout or if you are in a pinch, pack cleansing wipes in your gym bag.
It's also a good idea to remove your makeup before your workout. Exercise can open up your pores, allowing the makeup and bacteria that you've built up over the day to enter and clog them. Plus, who wants foundation streaking down their face during hot yoga?
If you're prone to bacne, especially around your sports bra straps, you'll know the importance of regularly washing your gym clothes to ensure you aren't spreading the bacteria back to your skin. Start with moisture wicking fabrics like wool, polyester, and nylon. And don't forget to clean your equipment like yoga mats to prevent pimples from popping up along your body.
8 Find the patterns
Everyone's skin reacts differently, so a variety of triggers can wreak havoc on your skin. To best understand what you are working with, you can journal in a physical or digital diary about your habits and the way your skin looks. Over time, you'll start to see patterns, like how you always have a new pimple after a weekend of drinking, or your skin does not take dairy well.
Sarah Perkins, founder of the skin journal Skinstory, says journaling and discovering her triggers has made her feel in charge of her acne. "Before journaling, I would panic when I got a breakout. But now I know what is going on. I can get back on track," she says.