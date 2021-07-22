8 Clever Tips for Avoiding Acne Before It Happens

4 Don't stress

You may have thought your acne would be gone once you passed puberty, but two main acne aggressors stay for most of adulthood: stress and hormones.

"Much adult acne is also due to hormones and stress," says Dr. Russak. "Stress leads to increased cortisol levels, and that, in turn, can influence hormonal distribution. Stress-induced acne can show up as just one big pimple in the middle of your forehead, or it can show up as hormonal acne, which is usually located in the lower face along the jawline where we have the highest concentration of oil glands with hormonal receptors on them."

Compared to whiteheads that typically come from external inflammation, acne from stress is caused by internal inflammation and results in inflamed, large cysts, says Dr. Russak. To treat these deep cysts, Dr. Russak recommends colloidal bandages, retinol, and warm/ cold compresses. She says harsh drying products such as benzoyl peroxide will only dry out the surface of the blemish and further irritate it.

"Stress-related acne needs to be treated with two types of routines—one that controls the current breakout and a maintenance routine that helps to control the excess oil that occurs with stress to prevent future breakouts," says Kavita Mariwalla, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York.

In the ideal world, you could remove all your stresses and have perfect skin. But destressing is easier said than done. One way to start is to take stock of your current situation and pinpoint what is stressing you out. Is it emotional stress or physical stress, like not sleeping enough? What are small ways you can relax during the day, like exercise, meditating, or simply scheduling some reality TV time? Your skin and mental health will thank you.