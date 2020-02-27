Bad news for those who are in a lifelong battle with their sweet tooth: those cakes, cookies, and other sugar-filled goodies can trigger breakouts. In fact, Papri Sarkar, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Brookline, Mass., says sugar is the number one food ingredient that has been shown to be the most deleterious to our skin. How come? Sugars cross-link our collagen fibers or twist around each other, making it more difficult for our body to repair. Glucose and fructose also link the amino acids in collagen and elastin, causing glycation end products, or AGEs. In other words, sugar can age us, too. “Although this happens in many different organs—not just the skin—skin is somewhat more prone to this damage because the damage caused by AGEs is also stimulated by ultraviolet light,” she adds.