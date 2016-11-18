5 Solutions for Your Biggest Holiday Skin Problems

There’s nothing like celebrating the holidays with your friends and loved ones. And while most parts of the holidays are fun, they can also bring on some unwanted guests (like redness and fine lines) to your skin. From the plane ride leaving you dehydrated to your face turning puffy red as a result of drinking a little too much of that holiday punch, it seems that all the fun things are what lead to these skin concerns. We asked Mona Gohara, MD, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine to share the reason as to why these skin issues pop up around the holidays and quick remedies to fix them fast so that they don’t ruin any holiday pictures. Overall, her best advice for the holidays is to continue to get a good amount of sleep, stay hydrated on the outside and inside—drink lots of water and moisturize daily—and don’t stray from your usual product regimen. Forgot to pack your skincare routine? Make a drugstore run for the essentials: hydrating cleanser, moisturizing cream, and sunscreen. She also recommends to get moving by going on a family walk or participating in the backyard football match. Getting the blood flowing enables it to carry oxygen and nutrients to the cells as well as help carry away waste like free radicals for the most radiant complexion. Take a look at more skin solutions in the next pages.