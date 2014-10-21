6 Great Unisex Products You Might Just Fight Over
Malin + Goetz Peppermint Shampoo
This mild sudser has natural peppermint extract that feels cool and tingly on your scalp. And no worries about stripping strands of color: The gentle formula favors amino acid–based cleansing agents over harsh detergents so you can lather up daily.
To buy: $20, malinandgoetz.com.
Featured October 2014
Barbasol Thick & Rich Original Shaving Cream
This rich foam has been a shower staple for more than 90 years, tackling everything from unruly beards to sensitive, nick-prone spots (we’re looking at you, ankles!). And at $2 a can, it gives you a more luxurious shave than your bar soap for about the same price.
To buy: $2, at drugstores.
Jack Black Epic Moisture Clean Cream Body Wash
With hydrating argan oil and shea butter, this creamy cleanser gently removes grime without drying, leaving you with skin that’s superbly soft, not slick.
To buy: $26, nordstrom.com.
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm
This is the most basic, no-frills lip balm there is, and we mean that in the best way possible. Packed with moisturizing heavy-hitters such as squalane, shea butter, and jojoba butter, it has a smooth, slightly waxy consistency that keeps lips supple but gives them zero color or shine.
To buy: $9, kiehls.com.
Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste
Perhaps it’s the apothecary-style packaging that makes squeezing this Italian import so satisfying—or maybe it’s the refreshing mint flavor? Either way, the fluoride-fortified paste keeps gums healthy and teeth sparkling.
To buy: $13.50, beauty.com.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
This lightweight gel glides on and sinks into skin for an immediate plumping effect. A formula that’s oil-free and noncomedogenic ensures that you won’t wake up to an unexpected spot on your face.
To buy: $26, clinique.com.
