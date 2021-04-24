Organic Vitamin E Oil - Small Batch
Even Estheticians Rave About This $17 Oil for Fine Lines, Dark Spots, and Large Pores
It has over 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers.
While affordable skincare may lack luxury packaging, many formulas offer more than meets the eye. Just look at Amazon's vast selection of products: The retailer carries plenty of inexpensive heros with thousands of reviews from amateurs to estheticians alike. Take the Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil, for instance—though it may appear unassuming at first sight, the results people report are anything but.
The blended oil features just six ingredients (vitamin E, jojoba oil, avocado oil, rice bran oil, lavender, and palmarosa) that correct a multitude of concerns, including fine lines and wrinkles, congested pores, uneven texture, dark circles, and a sagging "turkey neck." While vitamin E is known for its benefits on the face, it can also be applied to dry, cracked lips, stretch marks, and stubborn body scars. Reviewers have found this blend is versatile enough to heal peeling sunburns and painful acne, too.
To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.
The oil has earned over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it rivals pricier serums and creams they've tried before. Some have referred to the oil as "magic in a bottle" and "liquid happiness" for the skin, while others are stunned by how fast they saw results and claim it "makes your skin beautiful" with every drop. In fact, according to plenty of shoppers, a few drops is all you need to cover the entirety of your face, giving you enough product to last for several months.
"This product is amazing," wrote one reviewer. "I struggle with acne, rosacea, and have a few wrinkles forming on my forehead. I noticed my skin clearing up and old acne spots clearing up within the first week [of use]. Within the month, my forehead wrinkles had softened. I highly recommend this product, and the price point is hard to beat."
"As a licensed esthetician, I am always testing products to find quality brands and formulas," said another. "Vitamin E has always been a part of my skincare regimen for hydration and to maintain skin tone evenness, as well as ... prevent or minimize fine lines from developing over time. This product took the top spot as my new favorite vitamin E. I have been using it for over a year now, and have not found anything I feel could replace it just yet."
Grab the Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil while it's currently marked down to just $17 on Amazon.