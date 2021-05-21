Shoppers Say This Serum Made Them 'Look Like an Internal Lightbulb Was Switched On'
Watermelon can be far more than a refreshing snack at summer picnics. Already established as a fruit worth snacking on, watermelon has fast become a staple ingredient in skincare products. Effective at providing skin with hydration, watermelon-based products can come with a somewhat hefty price tag. There's nothing wrong with partaking in a self-care beauty splurge, but for those looking to save when trying something new, Amazon shoppers may have found a solution.
The Hanhoo Watermelon Illuminator Overnight Serum is a favorite of more than 200 Amazon reviewers. At $18, the serum packs its formula with some true skincare staples. Along with watermelon extract for hydrating the skin and pineapple fruit extract for exfoliation, the serum includes vitamins A, B, and C, which protect skin from everyday pollutants.
To buy: $18; amazon.com
More than a moisturizer, this serum also works to prevent signs of aging. Thanks to niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that does all sorts of great things for the skin, users can take advantage of the vitamin's potential to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Niacinamide also helps clear up acne and works on improving the overall appearance of your skin.
Reviewers who've tried the product have definitely noticed a difference. "This product is amazing for the price! No breakouts. It's a very refreshing/soothing consistency. The best part is how glowy it makes me without looking greasy. You literally look like an internal lightbulb was switched on," one customer wrote. Even those with dry skin saw a difference. "I've been using this stuff for a year now and can't get enough of it. Always wake up with soft smooth skin."
Along with reports of improved skin appearance, a person shared their experience in treating scars and fine lines. "I started to notice my skin becoming so soft and bright. It really helped to lighten my acne scars and keep acne at bay. It also helped with small fine lines."
Let your skin soak up all of that watermelon goodness. Get your jar of this overnight serum at Amazon for $18.