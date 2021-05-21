Shoppers Say This Serum Made Them 'Look Like an Internal Lightbulb Was Switched On'

Reviewers who've tried the product have definitely noticed a difference. "This product is amazing for the price! No breakouts. It's a very refreshing/soothing consistency. The best part is how glowy it makes me without looking greasy. You literally look like an internal lightbulb was switched on," one customer wrote. Even those with dry skin saw a difference. "I've been using this stuff for a year now and can't get enough of it. Always wake up with soft smooth skin."