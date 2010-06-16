7 Great Pedicure Tools

By Alexandra Gonzalez and Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Jessica Cosmetics
Keep feet and nails sandal-ready with salon-type tools for the perfect pedicure at home.
For Polish That Will Go With Everything

Jessica Cosmetics

A neutral shade means that tiny smudges and chips are less noticeable. Jessica Cosmetics’ Haute Couture is a matte pale pink that gives a professionally polished effect.

To buy: $7.50, jessicacosmetics.com.

Featured May 2011

For Shaping Nails

Sephora

Housed in a clear storage case, the Sephora Glass Nail File smoothes jagged edges more gently than other shapers. To clean, just rinse with water.

To buy: $8, sephora.com.

For Nourishing Cuticles

Essie

Rub in a drop of Essie’s Deep-Conditioning Cuticle Oil to hydrate and moisturize skin (oil will also prevent lacquer from sticking). Then use a cotton swab dipped in remover to clean nail beds before polishing.

To buy: $8, essie.com.

For Happy Feet

blissworld

Liberally apply Bliss Foot Patrol cream to soften soles: It contains salicylic and glycolic acids to exfoliate rough skin, plus aloe vera to hydrate and soothe.

To buy: $18, blissworld.com.

For Removing Calluses

Tweezerman

Soak your feet in lukewarm water, then scrub with Tweezerman’s Sole Mate Foot File and Smoother. The stainless steel micro-file will leave your heels ultra-soft and flip-flop ready.

To buy: $20, tweezerman.com.

For Refreshing Tired Soles

The Body Shop

Feet hot and tired? Spritz on The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray with reviving (and deodorizing) peppermint oil and menthol.

To buy: $10, thebodyshop-usa.com.

For an Overnight Treatment

Avon

Smooth on Avon’s Foot Works Overnight Renewing Foot Cream before bed. The combination of jojoba oil and emollient beads helps exfoliate and deeply hydrate while you sleep.

To buy: $6, avon.com.

