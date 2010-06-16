7 Great Pedicure Tools
For Polish That Will Go With Everything
A neutral shade means that tiny smudges and chips are less noticeable. Jessica Cosmetics’ Haute Couture is a matte pale pink that gives a professionally polished effect.
To buy: $7.50, jessicacosmetics.com.
Featured May 2011
For Shaping Nails
Housed in a clear storage case, the Sephora Glass Nail File smoothes jagged edges more gently than other shapers. To clean, just rinse with water.
To buy: $8, sephora.com.
For Nourishing Cuticles
Rub in a drop of Essie’s Deep-Conditioning Cuticle Oil to hydrate and moisturize skin (oil will also prevent lacquer from sticking). Then use a cotton swab dipped in remover to clean nail beds before polishing.
To buy: $8, essie.com.
For Happy Feet
Liberally apply Bliss Foot Patrol cream to soften soles: It contains salicylic and glycolic acids to exfoliate rough skin, plus aloe vera to hydrate and soothe.
To buy: $18, blissworld.com.
For Removing Calluses
Soak your feet in lukewarm water, then scrub with Tweezerman’s Sole Mate Foot File and Smoother. The stainless steel micro-file will leave your heels ultra-soft and flip-flop ready.
To buy: $20, tweezerman.com.
For Refreshing Tired Soles
Feet hot and tired? Spritz on The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray with reviving (and deodorizing) peppermint oil and menthol.
To buy: $10, thebodyshop-usa.com.
For an Overnight Treatment
Smooth on Avon’s Foot Works Overnight Renewing Foot Cream before bed. The combination of jojoba oil and emollient beads helps exfoliate and deeply hydrate while you sleep.
To buy: $6, avon.com.
