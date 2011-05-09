New Summer Nail Polish Colors
Zoya in Reagan
For your next pedicure, brush on this bright fuchsia for a new pink tone. Try it layered with a sparkled polish, too—a quick cover-up tactic when you don’t have time to redo polish that’s starting to chip.
To buy: $8, zoya.com.
Featured June 2012
Butter London in Knackered
Speaking of sparkles, this polish has them in spades. A fascinatingly changeable shade—is it green? is it purple?—Knackered is shot through with glitter so it fairly twinkles on your fingers.
To buy: $14, butterlondon.com.
Sephora by OPI It’s Real 18K Gold Top Coat
All that glitters, in this case, is real gold. Wear this gold-flaked polish alone for a subtle sparkle, or brush it on top of another color. Try a deep purple and truly embrace your inner royalty.
To buy: $30, sephora.com.
Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Forget-Me-Not
With a shade that’s the color of lilacs, this lacquer conjures up a garden—literally. It’s infused with a rose scent that, when dry, leaves your nails as fragrant as freshly cut flowers.
To buy: $23, sephora.com.
Ciate in Big Yellow Taxi
Maybe you’re not ready to commit to the neon trend in your clothes or accessories. But for a bit of adventurous color, give it a go on your nails. Add a pop of brightness to an otherwise neutral outfit with this yellow hue.
To buy: $15, sephora.com.
Nails Inc. Westminster Bridge Matte Effect Top Coat
Apply this clear top coat to any polish—from neon to neutral—to tone down shine and give it a chic matte look.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Sephora by OPI Nailed It! Top 10 Best Sellers
Get the best of the best with a 10-set of petite polishes. From glitters to neutrals, this kit has got you covered.
To buy: $36, sephora.com.
