New Summer Nail Polish Colors

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
zoya.com
Brighten up that strand of sand you’ll be laying on this summer with one of these vibrant hues for fingers and toes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Zoya in Reagan

zoya.com

For your next pedicure, brush on this bright fuchsia for a new pink tone. Try it layered with a sparkled polish, too—a quick cover-up tactic when you don’t have time to redo polish that’s starting to chip.

To buy: $8, zoya.com.

Featured June 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Butter London in Knackered

butterlondon.com.

Speaking of sparkles, this polish has them in spades. A fascinatingly changeable shade—is it green? is it purple?—Knackered is shot through with glitter so it fairly twinkles on your fingers.

To buy: $14, butterlondon.com.

3 of 7

Sephora by OPI It’s Real 18K Gold Top Coat

sephora.com

All that glitters, in this case, is real gold. Wear this gold-flaked polish alone for a subtle sparkle, or brush it on top of another color. Try a deep purple and truly embrace your inner royalty.

To buy: $30, sephora.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Forget-Me-Not

sephora.com

With a shade that’s the color of lilacs, this lacquer conjures up a garden—literally. It’s infused with a rose scent that, when dry, leaves your nails as fragrant as freshly cut flowers.

To buy: $23, sephora.com.

5 of 7

Ciate in Big Yellow Taxi

sephora.com

Maybe you’re not ready to commit to the neon trend in your clothes or accessories. But for a bit of adventurous color, give it a go on your nails. Add a pop of brightness to an otherwise neutral outfit with this yellow hue.

To buy: $15, sephora.com.

6 of 7

Nails Inc. Westminster Bridge Matte Effect Top Coat

amazon.com

Apply this clear top coat to any polish—from neon to neutral—to tone down shine and give it a chic matte look.

To buy: $10, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Sephora by OPI Nailed It! Top 10 Best Sellers

sephora.com

Get the best of the best with a 10-set of petite polishes. From glitters to neutrals, this kit has got you covered.

To buy: $36, sephora.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Gonzalez